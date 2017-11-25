All eyes will be on the Archibald Prize

PRIZED PIECE: Archibald Prize 2017 finalist Anh Do's JC will be coming to the Grafton Regional Gallery as part of a regional tour.

ARTISTS and art enthusiasts are eagerly waiting this year's Archibald Prize when it arrives at the Grafton Regional Gallery in February next year as part of its regional tour. The exhibition will be on display from February 2-March 18, 2018.

In conjunction with the Archibald Prize 2017 exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery a variety of complementary public programs will be presented including a Packers' Prize, artist talks, a Young Archie competition, guided and wi-fi tours, children's art activities and a People's Choice Award. Stay tuned for more information on these programs over the coming weeks.

Young Archie open

TO celebrate the pending arrival of the Archibald Prize 2017 exhibition, budding young artists between the ages of five and 18 are invited to submit a portrait for the Young Archie competition, as part of our family-focused activities for the Prize's regional tour. The portrait should be of a person who is special to you - someone who is known to you and plays a significant role in your life. There are four age categories: 5-8 year olds, 9-12 year olds, 13-15 year olds and 16-18 year olds.

The competition will be judged by Rhondella Hyde, based on merit and originality.

Five finalists from each category will be exhibited at the gallery and on the gallery website. One winner will be chosen in each category.

Each finalist and winner will receive prizes provided by ANZ.

To enter download, print and complete the entry form, which includes a brief statement (less than 100 words) telling us who you have chosen to depict and why. This form must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Entries must be received by 4pm Friday, December 15, 2017. Finalists will be displayed February 2-March 18, 2018. Finalists/winners will be announced on February 5, 2018.

For entry forms visit: graftongallery.nsw.gov.au

Arts in Mind

ARTS in Mind is on again next Tuesday (Nov 21) from 10am-noon.

The program aims to connect participants through shared intellectual activity surrounding memory, personal insights and art and starts with an enjoyable and informal gathering over morning tea in the gallery courtyard. The program is in its sixth year and is held on the third Tuesday of each month. It is a partnership program with North Coast Dementia Outreach and CRANES.

Bookings are appreciated. Call the gallery on 6642 3177 to book.

For further dementia information contact North Coast Dementia Outreach Service Taree Brearley Taree.Brearley@ncahs. health.nsw.gov.au

2018 Plunge open

PLUNGE event entries for 2018 and are now open. Now in its sixth year, plunge is getting bigger each year.

As an event host you will receive free marketing for your event including the official plunge program, Facebook, Instagram and online. Festival marketing includes press, radio and transit advertising as well as regional distribution of posters and flyers.

Events in the plunge program include: workshops, exhibitions, openings, performances, concerts, film festivals and more - experiences that celebrate culture in the Clarence Valley.

Registration forms are accessible online. at: www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/ plunge