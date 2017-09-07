All fire permits suspended in Clarence Valley

DUE to hot dry weather conditions currently being experienced in the Clarence Valley, all fire permits are immediately suspended until further notice, across the Clarence Valley Rural Fire District, including Rural Residential lots in NSW Fire and Rescue area.

This means that there is a prohibition on the lighting of fire in the open on the ground. Some exemptions apply eg. Cooking fires, pre-harvest cane burning and deceased animal carcasses.

For further information on the permit suspension or exemptions, contact the Clarence Valley Fire Control Centre on (02) 6644 5135, during business hours Monday to Friday.

This is following similar restrictions being put in place on Thursday morning across the Far North Coast (Ballina, Byron and Tweed Shires).

"There are exemptions, such as for agricultural and primary production, which include diseased crops,” RFS Superintendent David Cook

Supt Cook said hefty fines are in place and the police are involved if anyone chooses to burn off during the permit suspension period.

"A failure to notify us of a burn-off fire is $1100 and failure to have a permit is also $1100 and the fines increase significantly,” he said.

Sup Cook said permits were not suspended unless conditions warranted such a move.

"The deficiency in ground fuel moisture content is extremely dry,” he said.

"So we are trying to reduce the number of ignitions and escapes.”