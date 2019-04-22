All fun and Highland Games

IN THE SWING OF THINGS: Maclean Highland Games 2019 senior men's champion Will Edgar during the hammer throw competition at Maclean Showground.

HIGHLAND GAMES: The Maclean Showgrounds were centre stage for the Highland Games during the 115th Maclean Highland Gathering, with men and women trying their hand at one of the gathering's newest traditions.

Clarence Valley CrossFit head coach Will Edgar claimed the Highland Games senior men's champion title for the third consecutive year while in the women's competition Amy Essex claimed her maiden overall title after four previous attempts in the competition.

With 20 men and 18 women taking part in the event, Highland Games organisers were thrilled with the turn-out for this year's competition and hoped to see the event build into the future.