ALL HANDS ON DECK: Buccs look to four-man coaching team

SHIP SHAPE: The new coaching ranks at the Yamba Buccaneers with head coach Adrian Miller, Scott Moore and Leigh Bushell at the club's Yamba field.

RUGBY UNION: The club has already made the first step toward a successful 2017 with a complete overhaul of their coaching ranks and implementing a coaching quartet which will take the weight of expectations off just one person's shoulders.

After a 2016 season where the club only managed two wins from 13 matches it is a result they want to see the back of.

The Buccaneers have looked toward their old boys for inspiration with four former players swapping the football boots for the clipboard as they begin their first coaching journey.

Former fullback Adrian Miller, who only returned to the Clarence Valley midway through this year, will come on board as head coach alongside Scott Moore, Leigh "Tangles” Bushell and Bede Hunt.

Buccaneer Bede Hunt. Debrah Novak

The coaching staff will bring more than half-a-century of playing experience to the ranks but Miller admits they still don't know everything in the game.

"Rugby is one of those games that you never stop learning and improving no matter how much you have done,” he said. "This will be a learning curve for all of us but it is one we are very excited about.”

Miller said the club had struggled to find player numbers in recent seasons but with recruitment drives already under way it hopefully will not pose a problem next season.

"There is no set goal for us,” he said. "We just want to put together a team with guys that are excited to play their footy and want to play for the Buccaneers.

"There is no question that everyone who plays for the Buccs respects the jersey and we really want to strengthen that bond between player and club.

"We have a lot of plans and ideas we want to implement but at this stage it is too early to say how we will do that.”

The Buccaneers will undergo a few unofficial pre-season beach training sessions in the lead-up to Christmas before returning to the paddock in mid-January ahead of a March season start.

Miller, a rugby union journeyman, will bring a wealth of differing experience back to the club he loved the most.

The former fullback grew up on the rugby fields of Adelaide, before playing seasons in Brisbane, Northern Ireland, with the Buccaneers and in Canberra before returning to the Clarence with his young family less than six months ago.

"I am loving being back in the Valley, it is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said. "We will stick at this job for as long as the club wants us.”

The club is still taking interest from any willing players ahead of next season with parties invited to get in touch via the club's Facebook account.