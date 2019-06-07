Menu
All in the mind for Tigers

TIM JARRETT
by
7th Jun 2019 12:38 AM
FOOTBALL: The mood in the Westlawn Tigers camp is positive despite still waiting for a first victory.

They have a point to prove when they come up against a Coffs Coast Tigers outfit which beat them 5-2 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Coach James Joyce said that game was one of their worst performances of the season and the team had been guilty of not pushing their rivals as hard they could have.

"We just need to force those errors higher up the park.” he said.

Since then the team has shown they have the skills to match most teams but needs to change its mentality from a team that believes it can compete to a team that believes it is capable of winning.

"We play good football and get a goal up but we have a tendency to let the other team in a bit,” Joyce said.

"I think you can get that feeling of expecting a team to come back at you and if you have that mindset it tends to happen.”

While the team props up the competition table, the small competition and the form of the top two teams means finals football is not out of the question but Joyce made it clear the focus was on changing the mentality in the short term.

"If we can turn that mindset around in one game we can do that again and then get closer to the teams in those higher spots,” he said.

"From our perspective, we are playing people above us every game so every game is a six-point game.”

Joyce had been away for the past few weeks and is due to start on the bench, which will gave him a unique opportunity to watch his team from the sidelines.

"I am actually looking forward to it, it will be interesting.” he said.

The Tigers play at home at Junction Hill on Saturday at 5pm.

tomorrow's games

Woolgoolga Wolves v Northern Storm Thunder

CJMSP 1, High St, Woolgoolga, 3pm

Westlawn Tigers v Coffs Coast Tigers

Back Lane, Junction Hill, 5pm

Coffs Coast United Lions v Boambee Bombers

Forsyth Park, McLean Street, Coffs Harbour

