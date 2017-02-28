Opportunity for growth "fundamental” reason behind purchase

Director Michaell Hall, CEO Graeme Prior and general manager of Hall and Prior Kris Healy with director of nursing Julie Spicer as Grafton Aged Care Home welcomes its new owners.

THE WESTERN Australia-based company on the cusp of buying Grafton Aged Care Home has hinted at plans for expansion of the facility.

The aged care home board has selected Hall & Prior Aged Care Group, which owns 24 aged care homes in NSW and Western Australia, as the successful purchaser for the home at South Grafton.

The CEO of Hall & Prior, Graeme Prior, said the the opportunity for growth was a "fundamental" reason behind the purchase.

"Not only does the home have a fantastic reputation in the community, it is really well positioned to not only add more residential beds, but to commence a home care/community outreach service in the coming years," he said.

Hall & Prior have committed to maintaining the jobs of all 120 staff at the home as well as honouring all current resident agreements.

The aged care home board representative, Kevin Dixon, said it was confident it had chosen the best possible company to further the work it had done at the home.

"The board and management are incredibly thankful to the staff for their commitment over an extended period of time," he said.

"The board are forever grateful for their understanding as we have sought a buyer that would continue what we have all worked so hard to establish."

Grafton ACH was originally estblished in the 1940s and has undergone a series of upgrades over the years to maintain it as one of the leading aged care providers in the city.

Mr Prior said Grafton ACH will be Hall & Prior's 11th home in New South Wales, in addition to 14 in Western Australia. It is the company's third purchase in a rural area.

"Hall & Prior are thrilled to be joining the Grafton community through the purchase of Grafton ACH," he said.

"We are really impressed with the high-quality care program that is currently operating at Grafton ACH."

The sale is scheduled to go through on March 31.