Jimeoin is heading back to Yamba for a swim and some laughs.
All jokes aside, top comic back in town

Lesley Apps
10th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

A FAMILIAR face in Clarence around this time of year, comedian Jimeoin is doing a series of coastal summer shows and will be including one of his favourite pit stops in the mix again - Yamba.

The Irish larrikin is acclaimed as one of the hottest stand-up comics of this generation, a true comedy master who also loves to take a dip in the sea which is usually on the cards when he arrives at Yamba.

A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of every day life, his latest stand-up observations set to be released upon locals and holidaymakers on Sunday night at his 18+ rated show.

Jimeoin's regular appearances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and his wildly successful Australian tours attract sell-out advance bookings, often with extra shows added due to demand so grab the opportunity to see him in the Clarence Valley while you can.

Internationally, Jimeoin has toured to great acclaim from New York to New Zealand, Aspen to Amsterdam, the Middle East to the Far East. He has also performed around Europe and the UK and is a regular invitee to the mecca of comedy, Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival.

A much-loved regular on Australian television, Jimeoin has appeared on all the nation's top variety and comedy programs including GMA, Rove (live), The Panel, Thank God You're Here, Full Frontal, Bligh, The Midday Show, Tonight Live, Good News Week, Spicks and Specks and Talkin' about Your Generation.

  • Catch Jimeoin live at the Yamba Bowling Club on Sunday, 7.30pm. 18+ only. Tickets at the club or their website.
Grafton Daily Examiner

