Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night.
Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan
Breaking

'All-nighter' goes up in flames

Kathryn Lewis
Adam Hourigan
by and
29th May 2019 6:33 PM | Updated: 30th May 2019 5:03 PM

UPDATE: POLICE will not be making further enquires into the South Grafton fire on Wednesday night.

It is understood police attended the scene but no further investigations are being made.

 

Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night.
Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan

ORIGINAL STORY: FIRE crews have extinguished a blaze in South Grafton in just minutes.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Paul Danvers said when crews arrived the shed was well and truly "alight" but it took "less than five minutes" to contain the fire.

The crew were called to the the blaze in the shed attached to an abandoned service station at the entrance to the Gwydir Highway after a passing truck driver called it in just before 5.45pm.

Mr Danvers said it appeared the perpetrators had broken into the building and stacked wood at the entrance before setting it alight.

"They've broken in around the barrier, and they've broken into the building too."

Police are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Glen Innes prison escapee arrested

    Glen Innes prison escapee arrested

    Crime The 27-year-old man was found in dense bushland and has been charged

    • 30th May 2019 3:15 PM
    Behind the Sports Desk: S2E21

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E21

    Video This week our new sports journalist Mitch Keenan flies solo as he gives you the...

    • 30th May 2019 4:10 PM
    Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    premium_icon Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    News Why is it so hard to find a job in Coffs Harbour and Grafton?

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones