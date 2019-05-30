'All-nighter' goes up in flames

Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night.

Firefighters from South Grafton Fire and Rescue investigate a fire in an abandoned service station in South Grafton on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan

UPDATE: POLICE will not be making further enquires into the South Grafton fire on Wednesday night.

It is understood police attended the scene but no further investigations are being made.

ORIGINAL STORY: FIRE crews have extinguished a blaze in South Grafton in just minutes.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Paul Danvers said when crews arrived the shed was well and truly "alight" but it took "less than five minutes" to contain the fire.

The crew were called to the the blaze in the shed attached to an abandoned service station at the entrance to the Gwydir Highway after a passing truck driver called it in just before 5.45pm.

Mr Danvers said it appeared the perpetrators had broken into the building and stacked wood at the entrance before setting it alight.

"They've broken in around the barrier, and they've broken into the building too."

Police are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.