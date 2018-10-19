All the rules Harry and Meghan have broken

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a significant impression on Australia, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring a new and modern approach to royal tours. Picture: Getty Images

THEIR tour of Australia has only been under way for four days but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have broken plenty of rules already.

And it's why the country has fallen in love with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have cemented themselves as the people's royals.

Traditionally, strict protocol and etiquette governs interactions with members of the royal family, with guidelines on everything from entering a room to physical contact.

But all that has gone out the window with Harry and Meghan during their first official tour as a couple.

They have hugged countless fans, posed for selfies - with Harry even acting as photographer for at least one - and enchanted the public with their warm and intimate demeanours.

"Their trip to Australia certainly shows they have a unique approach to being a royal couple," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told news.com.au.

Harry catches up with old friend Daphne Dunne during a meet and greet at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Getty

Meghan meets Daphne Dunne, saying she’d heard much about the 98-year-old. Picture: AP

"They've tried to avoid the more formal and staged affairs as much as they can in an effort to meet as many regular people as possible. Those are the people that matter to them, I think."

They have made significant time in their jam-packed schedule to visit schools, public spaces, charities and community groups.

And along the way, they have stunned onlookers with how happy they are to get up close and personal.

"Harry has always been hands-on and tactile," Ms Arbiter said.

"He hugs people, he gets down to their level to speak with them, he's very personable. The famous Daphne, that wonderful 98-year-old woman, has gotten kisses out of him!

"It's who Harry is as a person. I think we're starting to see that it's who Meghan is too."

Harry pinches the nose of a Albert Park Primary School student. Picture: David Caird

Harry and Meghan have spent a lot of time greeting kids.

Daphne Dunne has been dubbed Prince Harry's "favourite Aussie", with the Duke of Sussex stopping to have lengthy chats with her during both his 2015 and 2017 trips to Australia.

On Tuesday, Harry stopped again to speak to the 98-year-old, this time introducing the royal fan to his wife Meghan.

"It's fantastic. I'm so happy to finally meet you. I've heard so much about you - all good things," the Duchess of Sussex told Ms Dunne.

Prince Harry took this selfie of Meghan with Sethunya Gbbons, her cousin Rebecca Szekeres and grandma Sharon Gibbons. Meghan said to Sethunya “you look like me as a child.” Picture: Supplied

They have also impressed with their senses of humour, laughing and joking with people they meet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple stopped to say hello to a crowd outside Taronga Zoo and among the waiting fans was Nova 969 newsreader Matt de Groot.

The Duke and Duchess stopped after Mr de Groot's enormous bouquet of flowers caught the eye of Meghan, causing Harry to joke about the size of them.

"You can't give flowers that big to my wife, what is that all about?" Harry joked pointing a finger in mock anger at de Groot.

As the crowd laughed Meghan added: "Thank you for my flowers."

When the couple flew into Dubbo on Wednesday, there was an unexpected item in Meghan's carry on bag - a loaf of banana bread she baked at Admiralty House the night before.

After feeding some cattle and hugging an adorable little boy, she had tea with a local farming family, the Woodleys and shared the loaf around.

The Banana bread Meghan baked was shared during tea with local farmers in Dubbo. Picture: Toby Zerna

But it was an adorable moment as they stepped off the plane in Dubbo that stole the country's collective heart.

When Harry crouched down to greet Luke Vincent, 5, the local boy reached out and stroked his ginger beard. Harry was in no rush to leave as the boy kept touching his face, displaying the patience and kindness he shows to all his fans.

Luke got a hug from him as well as Meghan, who beamed during the encounter. The moment went global, with social media users taking to Twitter to show their admiration.

Luke’s adorable interaction with Prince Harry went viral around the world. Picture: Getty Images

Dubbo locals, who have been battling drought for more than a decade, were touched by the royal visit. Picture: Getty Images

Later that day while Harry delivered an emotional speech about mental health and depression, a sudden downpour hit.

As the Mayor of Dubbo, Ben Shields, went to pop an umbrella, Meghan told him, "I've got it" and held one over the two of them.

Prince Harry ended his speech by telling the crowd "the rain was a gift", much to the delight of locals - who've battled drought for more than a decade.

The couple struggled with flies throughout the day, with Harry even doing a strange swatting dance to shoo them away.

Never afraid to have a bit of fun, Harry made the playful moves when being introduced to the Royal Flying Doctor Service soon after they arrived at the Dubbo Airport.

"The flies are friendly in Dubbo too," Harry gets told before doing his dance and blowing air at the woman introducing them before she tells him they're blow flies.

On Thursday, the couple headed to Melbourne and local uni student India Brown made her way to the Royal Botanic Gardens to see them.

The couple are relaxed, jovial and happy as they tour Australia. Picture: AAP



So overcome by the moment, the 19-year-old burst into tears, prompting Harry to wrap his arms around her and whisper something in her ear.

"He just said, 'You are going to get me into trouble'," she told reporters of the break with royal protocol.

Gavin with the necklace he made with pasta spray painted gold for Meghan, which she popped straight on. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Melbourne youngster Gavin also had a special moment, handing Meghan a ribbon and gold-painted pasta necklace he had made for her.

She popped it straight on and wore it while greeting hundreds of fans who came out to see her and Harry.

Later that day, a social media user captured an adorably intimate moment of Harry holding Meghan's hand with not one, but both of his own.

"They seem just absolutely cuckoo about each other," Ms Arbiter said. "I think the world loves to see that Harry has gotten his happy ending."

There have been many moments of affection and tenderness throughout their trip - another break with tradition.

Ms Arbiter described them as a "perfect modern couple".

Harry and Meghan visit Bondi to take part in the "Fluro Friday" yoga session. Picture: Toby Zerna

There were more hugs on Friday as the couple visited Bondi Beach in Sydney. Picture: Getty Images



In Bondi Beach in Sydney on Friday morning, they took part in Fluro Friday - an initiative from One Wave, the surfing community's mental health and wellbeing awareness group.

The pair ditched their shoes, donned colourful leis and sat with a group who shared their experiences with mental health issues.

- additional reporting by Candace Sutton, James Weir, Bronte Coy and Rebecca Sullivan