All-out Art Jam so good it’s happening all over again

THE latest collaboration from Grafton Headspace and Flow Space Gallery was such a success, they're going to do it all over again.

The All-out Mid-Week Art Jam on Wednesday afternoon was a smashing success according to organisers Headspace manager Jason Grimes and Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja, with the next one already booked in for June 3.

'Positivity-raising': Art project to aid fire recovery

The event brought together a bunch of Clarence artists to network, collaborate and create in a jam session headlined by Brisbane band Death By Carrot.

Young artists at the All-out Art Jam Kathryn Lewis

Around 60 people turned out for the event to create individual work and add their signature to a huge legal graffiti wall which will be installed outside the Headspace building on Duke St to be added to by anyone in the community.

But the jam was about more than art, with the importance of self-expression through art for mental health in the wake of horrific bushfires. Donations were taken at the event to go towards upcoming projects aimed to support the Nymboida community with bushfire recovery.

For more information on the next event visit Grafton Headspace on Facebook.