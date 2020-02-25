All-out art jam supports bushfire victims

Headspace community engagement officer Mark McGrath and manager Jason Grimes infront of one of Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja's (middle) creations.

WHETHER it's embroidery, painting or sculpture you prefer, a South Grafton gallery wants to see every creative in the Clarence at their next event to support Nymboida's bushfire victims.

Flowspace Gallery's All-out Midweek Art Jam on tomorrow is an all-inclusive, all-ages affair to bring together Clarence creatives to network, create and raise funds for Clarence bushfire victims.

Following a collaborative effort last month from Flowspace Gallery owner Kade Valja with Headspace Grafton in bringing the community together to make a public mural, this art jam is a progression of the businesses' plans to support bushfire victims' mental health.

All optional donations made on the day will go towards a Headspace program to install a mosaic in Nymboida inspired and created by those affected by the blaze that tore through the village last year.

Headlining tomorrow will be Brisbane band Death By Carrots as local artists including Matthew Price, Chris Hazell, Jimmy Waggs and a bunch of talented young people jam together.

A collaborative mural wall anyone can add to will be installed outside the gallery tomorrow to go alongside the legal mural wall at Headspace.

"It's really a get together for creatives of all sorts, but also people could come through and donate to our upcoming projects," Mr Valja said.

"A shout out to anyone creative to come along and do what they like to do. Bring their stuff they like to use, there's tables and chairs," Mr Valja said.

The Art Jam runs Wednesday February 26 from 4-9pm at Flowspace Gallery. Donations can be made on the day to assist Flowspace and Headspace's projects aimed to assist Nymboida's bushfire victims.