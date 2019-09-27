All-round athletics star fine tuning skills at the top stage

TAKING AIM: Star athlete Hanna Tait is in for a busy weekend at the NSW All Schools Athletics championships in Sydney.

TAKING AIM: Star athlete Hanna Tait is in for a busy weekend at the NSW All Schools Athletics championships in Sydney. Tim Howard

ATHLETICS: McAuley Catholic College student Hanna Tait is in Sydney for the 2019 APCE NSW All Schools Athletics carnival and will compete in a whopping six events for the weekend.

Tait has always excelled in track and field and is coming off the back of a commanding performance the NSW Catholic Schools competition held at Homebush last week.

The heptathlete and aspiring star claimed some great results, including gold and bronze medals with a number of personal bets set in the process.

Hanna's mother, Nikki Tait, said she was very proud of her daughter's efforts as she looks to continue on her path to becoming a top heptathlete.

"She did a fantastic job, her focus is on heptathlons again this year but she just keeps rounding herself off as an athlete,” Nikki said. "Hanna qualified for seven events last week, including long jump, javelin, shot-put, hurdles, 100m, 200m and the 400m. It was all in one day so it was a pretty big ask.”

Nikki was astounded at Hanna's efforts as she crammed so many events into one day with such success.

"She pretty much had to juggle events all day, I don't think she came off the track. She started with the javelin, doing two throws, before competing in the 100m hurdles, where she beat her previous personal best of 17.17 seconds and ran it in 15.86,” she said.

"For hurdles, that's a national qualifying time. After that race she had her third javelin throw and sent it 34.45m to win the event and get another personal best.

"She then did shot-put and the 200m but by then she was getting pretty tired.”

Nikki said Hanna had been working on a long jump target for some time and finally found her way over the mark.

"She's been trying to break 5m for a while, she jumped 4.98m earlier this year which was tantalisingly close but she jumped a massive 5.09m and got third,” she said.

"She did an amazing job for a day that had her competing in six events over less than five hours.”

Hanna will continue to hone her skills on a larger stage over the weekend against some of the top athletes in the state as she competes in a further six events at Sydney Olympic Park.

"The competition's a bit harder, there were only 20 kids in each event at Catholic competition but there will be twice that at this one. Her goal is to try and make a final or two,” Nikki said.

"She's doing really well this year.”