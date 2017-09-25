All set for Clarence Valley's newest adventure

Adventurethon's Joel Savage at the waterfall on a recent reconnaissance trip to the Upper Clarence.

THE response to the Clarence Valley's first extreme sports event, aptly named Demolish, has been "absolutely huge” according to its organiser.

Set for the weekend of November 25-26, event organiser Joel Savage from the Brisbane-based company Adventurethon, said there were around 400 competitors already booked to come to the Clarence to compete from all over the place.

"There are pockets of extreme athletes that like to do these things and convince their friends and eventually they become hooked on it,” Mr Savage said.

Joel said they have people from New Zealand, Western Australia, north Queensland, Townsville, 1770 and inland from Mackay coming along "plus a lot of south-east Queenslanders, Sunny Coast, Brissy and the Gold Coast including champion ironman Guy Andrews.

"The paddle leg of the event is already 60% full, which is well ahead of our intended schedule.”

The Demolish event will comprise multiple extreme sporting legs across the Valley's diverse landscape including Bom Bom State Forest and The Gorge in the Upper Clarence.

"It's a real achievement for people to get through an event of this nature but they also see it as a great way to see a town.

"We've had heaps of views (125,000) on the video we put about the Clarence. It's going gangbusters.”

He said is was easy to see why the debut event has become so popular.

"People just loved what they saw with the Clarence. It's not what you normally see with these events, the beautiful gorge, rapids and lots of action.

"A lot of people were surprised to see how nice it all was and are really looking forward to it.

"It's a new area for many, an undiscovered gem.

"I for one had no idea until I came to do this what the region had.

"There are some magical little spots.”

Savage said the event was also designed to showcase the Clarence and should increase in size each year to provide lasting benefits for the area.

"It becomes a referral thing now, people come to event and then tell their mates about it and it grows from there.”

Besides the out-of-town support Savage said Clarence Valley businesses have been hugely encouraging too.

"They have been putting their hands up to get the prize money covered and help attract people to the region.

"It seems to be working.”