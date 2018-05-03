All smiles as music brings back memories

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Keith Pickard adds to the music with his harmonica playing at the Forget Me Not Choir at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

THERE is singing in harmony, some tambourine playing and even the occasional timbre of a harmonica, but there's one thing you can't miss on a Tuesday morning at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

A choir of smiles.

The Forget Me Not choir group started by local teachers Jenny Worrell and Leigh Robertson aims to bring together people with dementia, memory impairment or other isolating conditions and draw them out through music.

"We had one man come along who hadn't spoken for two weeks,” Ms Worrell said.

"And straight away he was smiling and chatting with the others and has been ever since.

"It just shows the power of music.”

The group sings simple choral songs and last week were perfecting the sweet sound of some simple rounds in harmony.

"We are expanding the choir down to Yamba once a month and here at the Conservatorium every Tuesday morning,” Ms Worrell said.

And though the voices already fill the room, they are keen to add more.

"We need to get the message out so more can take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

The program is supported by the Conservatorium and was also supported by a government grant.