All systems go as gallery basks in $7.6m glow

Former gallery director Jude McBean, new director Niomi Sands, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, deputy premier John Barilaro and Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters celebrate the announcement of $7.6m grant for the extension of the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

WHILE the excitement felt yesterday morning at the Grafton Regional Gallery was palatable, thanks to the announcement of its successful $7.5 million grant application, don't expect the bulldozers to arrive tomorrow.

The gallery's party faithful and various supporters from across the Clarence gathered in the sunny courtyard of cultural hub yesterday morning to bask in the added glow the place was feeling.

This is a long road ahead but that starts today according to Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder.

"The funding announcement means council can start the development process, and would do that without delay,” Mr Schroder said.

"Like any developer, we need to put in a development application, consult with the community and organise tenders,” he said.

"We're fortunate in that most of the design work has already been done, but I still believe it will be early next year before we see works start.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said their job was the easy part. "We write a cheque, you have the hard job ahead, you have to build it.

"You have a beautiful gallery and beautiful story to tell here. It was an easy investment by NSW Government.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulatpis said to the elated crowd of about 100 that there would be a lot people here that didn't think this day would happen to various cheers "but it is a reality”.

Mayor Jim Simmons also acknowledged the gargantuan moment in the gallery's history thanking the government for "its bloody big grant” and getting us to this point.

Foundation chair Rod Watters reiterated how amazing the past 12 months had been. "The gallery was on its knees no so long ago and we put up a fight. Thankfully we've won.”