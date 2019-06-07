All systems go for Grafton High art comp

GO FOR ART: 2018 winner Tash Clausen shows off one of her nine entries in this year's exhibition.

GO FOR ART: 2018 winner Tash Clausen shows off one of her nine entries in this year's exhibition. Kathryn Lewis

STUDENTS and co-ordinators have been busy collating the final entries to Grafton High School's Go Art Exhibition ahead of tomorrow night's big unveiling.

Grafton High School art teacher and Go Art co-ordinator Cassandra Palmer said there were hundreds of entries this year, even if some were received a little past the due date.

"For the Young Writers Award, we have about 30 entries in both Primary and Secondary," she said.

"In the art competition, we get a really high standard every year, and we have some previous winners who have put stuff in."

"The acrylic section is always a big one."

The winners will be revealed tonight at an opening event sure to be a hit with nibbles, drinks and live music alongside some of the Clarence's most creative work.

"We are going to have a little

reading corner for the Young Writers Award, so there will be the entries in booklets and beanbags to sit on,"

she said.

Ms Palmer and the students were proud to be a part of the exhibition unique to Grafton High School.

The competition was a chance for people who "wouldn't traditionally" go to a gallery to enjoy the creativity.

"We have professional artists, and amateur artists and student artists all in the one place. It is a great chance for students to see a high calibre of art,"

she said.

The exhibition opens tomorrow night at Grafton High School MPC from 6pm.