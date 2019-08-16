All that's left are charred remains

Emergency services respond to a vehicle fire in the northbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Glenugie. (Thursday, August 15)

A charred Hyundai iLoad van parked on the side of the Pacific Highway is all that remains from Thursday night's vehicle fire.

"It's unknown at this stage what caused the blaze, but it appeared to be coming from the engine bay,” South Grafton Fire & Rescue captain Paul Danvers said.

At around 5.30pm, emergency services arrived to find the vehicle well alight, just metres from Glenugie State Forest.

Fortunately, the blaze was contained, and no one was injured.

"When we arrived, the Rural Fire Service crew were already in attendance, so we got into breathing apparatus and assisted them with completely extinguishing the flames,” Mr Danvers said.

Fortunately, the incident caused minimal interference for motorists heading northbound along the Pacific Highway.

"It was also fortunate the vehicle was on the side of the road, so no traffic was held up during the incident,” Mr Danvers said.