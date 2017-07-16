News

All the action from Maclean Cup day

Adam Hourigan
| 16th Jul 2017 5:34 PM
Maclean Cup day Miss Teen winner Elle Cone strikes a pose.
Maclean Cup day Miss Teen winner Elle Cone strikes a pose.

MACLEAN CUP day has wrapped up the July Racing Carnival with a day of good weather, good crowd, top racing action, and a crowd of kids vying to be the best dressed in the crowd.

There were more than 80 entrants in the kids fashion stakes, with entrants ranging from 1 year old right through to teenagers, and 13-year-old Elle Cone was named Miss Teen.

In the younger divisions, Noah Paul and Catalina Venneri took out the boys and girls 1-6 years section and Noah Vidler and Judy Irwin the 7-12 years section.

In the racing, the last feature race of the carnival, the Maclean Bowling Club Cup was won by the slimmest of margins when John Shelton and Matthew Paget combined to get Cash Spinner across the line.

Paget said he was always confident of the win on the line, despite losing a similar photo-finish in the previous, and said that on her day the mare was capable of winning feature races such as the Maclean Cup.

TIGHT TUSSLE: 4 - Cash Spinner pokes his head in front to win a tight Maclean Bowling Club Cup finish from 8 - Present Sense.
TIGHT TUSSLE: 4 - Cash Spinner pokes his head in front to win a tight Maclean Bowling Club Cup finish from 8 - Present Sense.
