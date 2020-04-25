All the Anzac tradition that’s fit to print

David Robb with this children Sienna 12 and Deegan 10 with the copy of Examiner featuring David on the front page as a 10-year-old on Anzac Day in 1988.

David Robb with this children Sienna 12 and Deegan 10 with the copy of Examiner featuring David on the front page as a 10-year-old on Anzac Day in 1988.

ALONGSIDE honouring those who served the country, Anzac Day is all about family tradition, many generations passing down the stories and marching on behalf of relatives who had served.

South Grafton's David Robb has been keeping his family's tradition alive since he was a schoolboy, a commitment evidenced when The Daily Examiner approached him after marching with South Grafton Primary in 1988.

"I was wearing my uncle William Douglas Robertson's medals and they asked me if I wanted to be in a photo. It ended up being on the front page which was a surprise so we kept a copy. I thought now my own son is 10 it would be nice to get in the paper again for Anzac Day."

David's uncle, William Douglas Robertson, served in the 9th division of the 2/3 pioneer battalion Middle East in New Guinea in World War 2 and being able to wear those medals in the school march meant a lot to his family.

"My dad Alan, who was a policeman back in the day, it did him proud to see me wear the medals and walk down with the Anzacs," David said.

"My kids do the march with the same primary school and carrying on the tradition of wearing my uncle's medals."

And while tradition is a big part of Anzac Day, David realises this year is going to be a bit out of the ordinary.

"We live on the river down near the South Grafton cenotaph but they're saying to stand on your driveway so we might get up and do that and see what our mates are doing in the street.

"We'll probably still do down and pay our respects at the cenotaph during the day but it's just not going to be the same."