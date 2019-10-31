Menu
ELIVS HAS ARRIVED: Pete Memphis will be at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night for a free show.
Music

All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

31st Oct 2019 1:00 AM
Today/tonight

  • Yulgilbar Jacaranda Thursday, live music with D'Boyzos, Who's Charlie, Big River Blues, Col Finley, Market Square and Prince St stage, Grafton.
  • JacaWeen at the Clocky, Benny Black Band, Clocktower Hotel, from 2pm.
  • Fun Trivia Night, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton, from 7pm.
  • Austin Powers theme for Jaca, Secret Squirrel playing, Jacaranda Hotel, from 2-5 PM.
  • Hidden Gem Restaurant, normal hours except Jaca Thursday 11.30am-3pm. It will only open for dinner if there are pre booked bookings, Jacaranda Hotel.
  • The McClymonts, 8pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, 8.30 pm.
  • Who's Charlie, Village Green, 2pm - 5pm.
  • Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 11am.
  • Raffles, support Braunstone Bush Fire Brigade, Hotel Motel 5.

Friday

  • River Dreaming Day of Culture, 11am, Market Square Grafton.
  • Freakfest 3 Jacarok Pre-Party featuring Death by Carrot, Salt and Steel, Coin Slot, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Just Friends, GDSC, Grafton, 7.30pm.
  • Vaggaphonics, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, 9.30 pm.
  • Secret Squirrel, South Services Club, South Grafton, 7.30pm, Free
  • Rowland & Shekinah, Village Green, 8pm.
  • Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, Yamba Bowling Club, 8pm, Free.
  • Sebastian Scholtens, Yamba Golf Club, 7pm, Free.
  • Flipside, Maclean Hotel, 8pm, Free.

Saturday

  • Daily Examiner Jacarok featuring Joe Terror, Red Bee and many more, 11am-10.30pm, RIVERstage, Memorial Park Grafton.
  • Club Briefs, 7pm doors open for 8.30pm start, School of Arts South Grafton.
  • Carl Barron 'Skating Rink for Flies', SOLD OUT, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • Sexwax Djs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, 9.30 pm.
  • Dave James Karaoke, Village Green, 8pm.
  • Pete Memphis Elvis Extravaganza, Yamba Bowling Club, 8pm, Free.
  • Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, South Services Club, South Grafton, 7.30pm, Free.

Sunday

  • Carl Barron 'Skating Rink for Flies', 8pm, limited single tickets, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
  • Club Briefs, 6pm doors open for 7.30pm start, School of Arts South Grafton
  • Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, 2.30 pm.
  • Brat Kids Carnival, 3pm, New School of Arts South Grafton.
  • UFC 244, Masvidal v Diaz, Live on big screen, Maclean Bowling Club, from 1pm.
  • Roo & Carly, Maclean Hotel, 3pm, Free.

Monday

  • Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 6pm.

Tuesday

  • Melbourne Cup Luncheon, Clocktower Hotel.
  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel.
  • Melbourne Cup Luncheon, midday, Yamba Shores Tavern, $50.
  • Melbourne Cup Luncheon, GDSC Grafton, 11.30 am - 3.15 pm, $36.50 pp.
  • Melbourne Cup Luncheon, Yamba Bowling Club, 11am, $40 pp.
  • Melbourne Cup Day Festivities, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, from midday.
  • Melbourne Cup Luncheon, Yamba Golf Club,
  • Melbourne Cup Bistro Blackboard Specials, Maclean Hotel, from 11.30am

Wednesday

  • Trivia, Roches Hotel, Grafton, 7pm.
  • Wheel Hot Shot Draw, Yamba Bowling Club, from 5.30pm.

Coming Soon

  • November 8: Champ Change, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • November 8: The Linelockers, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • November 9: Dosed, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • November 9: Maclean Eat the Street Food & Beer Fiesta featuring Anna & Jed and Kailey Pallas Duo, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • November 14: INXS: Live Baby Live exclusive screening, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 15: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • November 22: Tenori, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • December 7: Kamahl, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • December 7: The Loveys + The Macleles, Yamba Bowling Club.
