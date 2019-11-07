Menu
Dreams of Indigo are playing Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday.
Dreams of Indigo are playing Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday. Andrew Pattinson/VAMPP
All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

7th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
Tonight

  • Quix Express Trivia, Village Green, from 6pm, Free.
  • Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 11am.
  • Raffles, Hotel Motel 5, support Braunstone Bush Fire Brigade.
  • Musical Bingo, Jacaranda Hotel, from 7pm
  • Clarry Einsteins Tournament of Trivia, Yamba Shores Tavern, 6.30pm.

Friday

  • Neil Andersen, Yamba Golf Club, 7-11pm, FREE.
  • The Linelockers, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm (Prizes for best dressed Rockabilly guy and gal and dancing couple).
  • Who's Charlie, Village Green from 8pm, Free.
  • Wildflower, Jacaranda Hotel, 8.30 to 11.30pm, Free.
  • Super Straight, Maclean Hotel, 8pm, Free
  • What the Duo, Clocktower Hotel, from 8.30pm, Free.
  • Jess Swilks, Yamba Bowling Club, 8pm, Free.
  • Sunset Strut, Pacific Hotel, 9.30pm, Free.
  • Short & Curly, Harwood Hotel.

Saturday

  • Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
  • Bad Sneakers, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
  • Hekyl and Jive, Jacaranda Hotel, 8.30pm - 11.30 pm, Free.
  • Karoke, Maclean Hotel, 7.30 pm.
  • Maclean Eat the Street Food and Beer Fest, Maclean Bowling Club, 3pm-9pm.
  • Dosed, Pacific Hotel, 9.30pm, Free.

Sunday

  • Win a Webber, Every Sunday in November, Yamba Bowling Club, from 5.30pm.
  • Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, 2.30pm, Free.
  • Bo Jenkins, Harwood Hotel.

Monday

  • Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 6pm.

Tuesday

  • Trivia Tuesday, Clocktower Hotel, from 6.30pm

Wednesday

  • Trivia, Roches Hotel, Grafton, 7pm.
  • Wheel Hot Shot Draw, Yamba Bowling Club, from 5.30pm.

Coming Soon

  • November 14: INXS: Live Baby Live exclusive screening, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 15: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • November 22: Tenori, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 22: Bands Out Back with Col Finley, Will Day and Piper Butcher, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
  • November 22: Neil Diamond Tribute Show, Maclean Services Club.
  • November 23: Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • November 28-December 8: Monty Python's Spamalot, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • November 30: Rotary's Carols by Candlelight, Alumy Creek Reserve.
  • November 30: Triple Threat DJs featuring Kaitlyn, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • December 6: The Ninth Chapter, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • December 6: The Jacks Band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • December 7: Kamahl, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • December 7: The Loveys + The Macleles, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 7: Lost Legends Showcase featuring Dead Singer Band, Grafton Racecourse.
  • December 13: Raise Your Glass: Queens of Pop, Rock and Soul Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • December 20: G-Fest featuring Teddy Cream, Press Play, Natalie Sax, Courtney Mills, Like Liquid, Luke La Beat, plus local acts, Grafton Racecourse.
