Music
All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about
Tonight
- Quix Express Trivia, Village Green, from 6pm, Free.
- Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 11am.
- Raffles, Hotel Motel 5, support Braunstone Bush Fire Brigade.
- Musical Bingo, Jacaranda Hotel, from 7pm
- Clarry Einsteins Tournament of Trivia, Yamba Shores Tavern, 6.30pm.
Friday
- Neil Andersen, Yamba Golf Club, 7-11pm, FREE.
- The Linelockers, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm (Prizes for best dressed Rockabilly guy and gal and dancing couple).
- Who's Charlie, Village Green from 8pm, Free.
- Wildflower, Jacaranda Hotel, 8.30 to 11.30pm, Free.
- Super Straight, Maclean Hotel, 8pm, Free
- What the Duo, Clocktower Hotel, from 8.30pm, Free.
- Jess Swilks, Yamba Bowling Club, 8pm, Free.
- Sunset Strut, Pacific Hotel, 9.30pm, Free.
- Short & Curly, Harwood Hotel.
Saturday
- Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
- Bad Sneakers, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
- Hekyl and Jive, Jacaranda Hotel, 8.30pm - 11.30 pm, Free.
- Karoke, Maclean Hotel, 7.30 pm.
- Maclean Eat the Street Food and Beer Fest, Maclean Bowling Club, 3pm-9pm.
- Dosed, Pacific Hotel, 9.30pm, Free.
Sunday
- Win a Webber, Every Sunday in November, Yamba Bowling Club, from 5.30pm.
- Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, 2.30pm, Free.
- Bo Jenkins, Harwood Hotel.
Monday
- Bingo, South Services Club, South Grafton, 6pm.
Tuesday
- Trivia Tuesday, Clocktower Hotel, from 6.30pm
Wednesday
- Trivia, Roches Hotel, Grafton, 7pm.
- Wheel Hot Shot Draw, Yamba Bowling Club, from 5.30pm.
Coming Soon
- November 14: INXS: Live Baby Live exclusive screening, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- November 15: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- November 22: Tenori, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- November 22: Bands Out Back with Col Finley, Will Day and Piper Butcher, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
- November 22: Neil Diamond Tribute Show, Maclean Services Club.
- November 23: Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- November 28-December 8: Monty Python's Spamalot, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- November 30: Rotary's Carols by Candlelight, Alumy Creek Reserve.
- November 30: Triple Threat DJs featuring Kaitlyn, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- December 6: The Ninth Chapter, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- December 6: The Jacks Band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- December 7: Kamahl, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- December 7: The Loveys + The Macleles, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 7: Lost Legends Showcase featuring Dead Singer Band, Grafton Racecourse.
- December 13: Raise Your Glass: Queens of Pop, Rock and Soul Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- December 20: G-Fest featuring Teddy Cream, Press Play, Natalie Sax, Courtney Mills, Like Liquid, Luke La Beat, plus local acts, Grafton Racecourse.