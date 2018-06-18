All the colour of the carnivale

Pierre Foure, 13 of Maclean gets pounded by the colour as part of the Colour Carnivale run held at Ford Park in Yamba over the weekend.

IT STARTED like any other 5km run, the white-shirted crowd bursting through the start gates to tackle a 5km course along the Yamba foreshore.

When they returned, however, they were anything but white.

Layers of blue, pink and green dusts covered most of the participants from head to toe - broken by a lot of smiles.

More than a hundred people turned up to get messy in the Colour Carnivale Run, the opening event of the Yamba Beach Carnivale held at Ford Park over the weekend.

Along with the Colour Carnivale Run, there were food trucks, entertainment and kids' amusements to keep the crowd happy.

Sporting events were also set up for those willing to show off their skills in sports such as table tennis.