Scott Pendlebury injured his ankle in the win over Brisbane.
AFL

Pies sweat on Pendlebury injury

7th May 2018 10:43 AM

COLLINGWOOD is awaiting further information on skipper Scott Pendlebury's injured ankle after he limped off during the Pies' thrilling win over Brisbane.

Pendlebury was a key contributor for Nathan Buckley's side in the seven-point win until he hobbled from the Gabba in the third quarter on Sunday.

He received treatment on the bench before heading into the rooms twice. He re-emerged in the third term but soon returned to the bench and sat out the final quarter.

"It's a sprained ankle at this point ... he just couldn't get it going," Buckley said.

 

Scott Pendlebury limps from the Gabba with strapping on his ankle. Picture: Getty
"He tried to go down into the rooms and we tried to get him up but we'll know more about that in the next day of two.

"He's fairly bullish about it but just felt he was impeded enough not to play his role, basically.

"We'll see what happens when the dust settles."

The Magpies improved to ninth and a 4-3 record with the win and face a tough clash against Geelong at the MCG in round eight.

