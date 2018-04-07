All the rights cuts in Grafton Mall shop

A FAMILY ran business that has served the Clarence community for nearly 15 years has won people's choice for Best Butchery in the Valley.

Grafton Mall Butchery was voted the Best in the Valley on The Daily Examiner Facebook page, after receiving a whopping 40 comments and 150 likes by people in the community.

Customers who visit Grafton Mall Butchery will find friendly and knowledgeable staff, who will make sure they always leave with the best meat to suit their needs.

Owners Maurice and Alana Kenny's journey in the meat trade started when Maurice began his apprenticeship in Sydney.

"(We) had heard the business was for sale and jumped at the opportunity to move back to Grafton with a job,” Mr Kenny said.

The Kennys will have owned the business for 15 years come July, but a butcher's shop has operated at the mall for about 30 years.

Mr and Mrs Kenny were humbled to be voted Best in the Valley, and believe they were voted the best for their variety, quality, service and convenience.

"When coming to Grafton Mall Butchery you can expect to be surprised with our range,” Mr Kenny said.

"Our staff are very knowledgeable and friendly,” Mr Kenny said.

Their deli and cheese ranges set them out from the rest of other butchers in Grafton.

"Also our condiments, we have a great variety to choose from, and if we don't stock it we try and find what we can for the customer.”

They also smoke their own ham and bacon in the butchery.

The Kennys have noted the trend toward creating ready-to-cook meals for their customers.

"We also have a great range of gourmet and easy meals for something different and quick,” he said.

This isn't the first time Grafton Mall Butchery took out the number one spot, they also were voted the number one retailer in 2015 in The Daily Examiner's Facebook poll.

They have also been successful in the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Some customer comments contributing to being named the Best in the Valley:

Tony White: Grafton Mall Butchery by a mile.

Carole Kendell: Grafton Mall Butchery by far.

Located at 14 Pound St, Grafton NSW.

Grafton Mall Butchery is also looking for a new apprentice to join their wonderful Grafton team. Interested people are invited to e-mail their resume to Maurice and Alana Kenny at info@graftonmallbutchery.

com.au

