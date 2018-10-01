All the school holiday activities you could dream of

CRAFTERNOONS: Jellyfish craft at the New School of Art.

NEW SCHOOL OF ARTS ACTIVITIES

Activities free for young people 8-18.

Cooking up a storm

Today, 11am to 1pm at Baryulgil Community Hub

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Tshirt printing

Today, 2pm to 4pm at Lawrence Community Hall

Phone/text 0428420908 to book.

Chill, chat and milkshakes

Wednesday, October 3, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.

No booking required.

Barbecue and graffiti art

Wednesday, October 3, 4pm to 6pm at Bob Liddiard Park, South Grafton

No booking required.

Power Pendants

Wednesday, October 3, 2pm to 4pm at Treelands Drive, Yamba.

Phone/text 0428420908 to book.

Crafternoon

Thursday, October 4, 3.30pm to 5pm, Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba

Chill, chat and milkshakes

Thursday, October 4, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.

No booking required.

Paddle boarding and nature trip, 14+

Friday, October 5, 9am to 2pm.

Bus departs from Yamba and Maclean for Iluka destination.

Phone 0428420908 to book.

Master chef cooking workshop

Friday, October 5, 3.30pm to 5pm at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba.

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Circus workshop

Friday, October 5 at at Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka from 10am to noon and Coutts Crossing skate park from 3pm to 5pm.

Just turn up.

Stand-up paddle boarding 14+

Monday, October 8, Copmanhurst, 10am to 1pm

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Power Pendants

Monday, October 8, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.

Phone/text 0428420908 to book.

Baryulgil Community Day

Tuesday, October 9, Baryulgil Community Hub, 10am to 1pm.

Just turn up.

World mental health day

Wednesday, October 10, Memorial Park, Grafton.

Just turn up.

Wanna Pizza This? 15+

Wednesday, October 10, Camellia Cottage South Grafton, 5pm to 7pm.

Pizza, sexual health information and games.

Caps and Bags

Thursday, October 11, 10am to noon, Nungera Community Hall, Maclean

Phone/text 0428420908 to book.

Crafternoon

Thursday, October 11, 3.30pm to 5pm, Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba

Arts and Crafts

Thursday, October 11, 11am to 1pm, Maclean Civic Hall.

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Master chef cooking workshop

Friday, October 12, 3.30pm to 5pm at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba.

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Stand-up paddle boarding 14+

Friday, October 12, Copmanhurst, 10am to 1pm

Phone/text 0439219047 to book.

Grafton Zombie Walk

Saturday, October 13, Memorial Park to Market Square, 3pm to 6.30pm.

Just turn up dressed like a zombie!

GRAFTON SHOPPING WORLD

Construction Central

October 8 to 13, 10am at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Join us for Construction Central week two of these school holidays. Presented by Northcoast Productions Construction Free play event for ages 4-14, 10am-2pm. Prizes to be won each day. More details on the Grafton Shoppingworld Facebook.

Paw Patrol show

October 2 to 6 at 11am and 2pm. Each show includes a meet-and-greet with your favourite pups Skye, Chase, Everest and Marshall.

Have your photo taken with your favourite pup for free.

Kids colouring-in competition

Download the Grafton Shoppingworld Dirtgirlworld colouring-in competition form, including the picture to colour from their website. Entries need to be dropped off at Centre Management by October 14.

Indi Kids at Shoppingworld

From October 2 to 7, get professional shots of your kids.

$8 per photo shoot, which includes one complimentary print and entry into our Coolest Photo Competition. www.indikids.com.au

JUNGLE GYM

Inflatable room

Inflatable room open October 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12. $5 a child for 2-10-year-olds. Open 11am to 2pm on these days.

Meet Midnight the Pig

On Thursday, October 4, meet Midnight the Big and her farm animal friends from 11am to 1pm.

Mechanical bull

On October 15, have a ride on Crank, the inflatable bull between 11am and 2pm.

GRAFTON DISTRICT SERVICES CLUB

Supa family fun day

This Saturday, the GDSC will host international buskers and comedy festival stars with the help of the Design Collective Markets.

Gourmet food trucks and street food vendors by The Design Collective Markets and Events from noon, two pop-up bars including the Kombi Keg plus live music and International Acts from The Flying Dutchmen (Amsterdam and Montreal) and Clown Lotto (Japan). Gold coin entry, proceeds to the McGrath Founation. BYO picnic rug and chairs.

CLARENCE VALLEY LIBRARIES

Giant Geometric sculptures

Design and create geometric sculptures using old newspapers. Ages 7+, bookings essential.

October 4: Maclean Library, 2.30-3.30pm

October 5: Yamba Library, 2.30-3.30pm

October 10: Iluka Library, 10.30-11.30am

October 11: Grafton Library, 2.30-3.30pm.

Ozbot Fun

Meet and play with one of the world's smallest robot toys. For ages 8 to 12. Bookings essential.

October 3: Iluka Library, 10.30 to 11.30am; Glenreagh mobile library 2.30 to 3.30pm.

October 4: Burshgrove mobile library 10.30 to 11.30am.

October 5: Grafton, 10.30am to 11.30am.

October 9: Lawrence mobile library, 2.30pm to 3.30pm

October 12: Yamba Library, 10.30am to 11.30am; Maclean 2.30pm to 3.30pm

MACLEAN SERVICES CLUB

School holiday disco

October 6 from 6pm. At the services club, fancy dress kids disco music, lights, smoke machine, glow sticks, prizes. Kids under 12 only. Free entry. $5 kids' dinner and popper specials. Parents can enjoy dinner and cocktail specials.

BEACH FUN

The Sixers Beach Blast

The Sixers Beach Blast driven by Toyo Tires is at Yamba today.

Experience the fun of the Big Bash, with music and entertainment part of the program.

The action includes cricket coaching, visits from Sydney Sixer and a chance to learn basic first-aid, thanks to Surf Lifesaving NSW.