All the school holiday activities you could dream of
NEW SCHOOL OF ARTS ACTIVITIES
Activities free for young people 8-18.
Cooking up a storm
Today, 11am to 1pm at Baryulgil Community Hub
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Tshirt printing
Today, 2pm to 4pm at Lawrence Community Hall
Phone/text 0428420908 to book.
Chill, chat and milkshakes
Wednesday, October 3, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.
No booking required.
Barbecue and graffiti art
Wednesday, October 3, 4pm to 6pm at Bob Liddiard Park, South Grafton
No booking required.
Power Pendants
Wednesday, October 3, 2pm to 4pm at Treelands Drive, Yamba.
Phone/text 0428420908 to book.
Crafternoon
Thursday, October 4, 3.30pm to 5pm, Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba
Chill, chat and milkshakes
Thursday, October 4, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.
No booking required.
Paddle boarding and nature trip, 14+
Friday, October 5, 9am to 2pm.
Bus departs from Yamba and Maclean for Iluka destination.
Phone 0428420908 to book.
Master chef cooking workshop
Friday, October 5, 3.30pm to 5pm at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba.
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Circus workshop
Friday, October 5 at at Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka from 10am to noon and Coutts Crossing skate park from 3pm to 5pm.
Just turn up.
Stand-up paddle boarding 14+
Monday, October 8, Copmanhurst, 10am to 1pm
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Power Pendants
Monday, October 8, 2pm to 4pm at Market Square, Grafton.
Phone/text 0428420908 to book.
Baryulgil Community Day
Tuesday, October 9, Baryulgil Community Hub, 10am to 1pm.
Just turn up.
World mental health day
Wednesday, October 10, Memorial Park, Grafton.
Just turn up.
Wanna Pizza This? 15+
Wednesday, October 10, Camellia Cottage South Grafton, 5pm to 7pm.
Pizza, sexual health information and games.
Caps and Bags
Thursday, October 11, 10am to noon, Nungera Community Hall, Maclean
Phone/text 0428420908 to book.
Crafternoon
Thursday, October 11, 3.30pm to 5pm, Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba
Arts and Crafts
Thursday, October 11, 11am to 1pm, Maclean Civic Hall.
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Master chef cooking workshop
Friday, October 12, 3.30pm to 5pm at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba.
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Stand-up paddle boarding 14+
Friday, October 12, Copmanhurst, 10am to 1pm
Phone/text 0439219047 to book.
Grafton Zombie Walk
Saturday, October 13, Memorial Park to Market Square, 3pm to 6.30pm.
Just turn up dressed like a zombie!
GRAFTON SHOPPING WORLD
Construction Central
October 8 to 13, 10am at Grafton Shoppingworld.
Join us for Construction Central week two of these school holidays. Presented by Northcoast Productions Construction Free play event for ages 4-14, 10am-2pm. Prizes to be won each day. More details on the Grafton Shoppingworld Facebook.
Paw Patrol show
October 2 to 6 at 11am and 2pm. Each show includes a meet-and-greet with your favourite pups Skye, Chase, Everest and Marshall.
Have your photo taken with your favourite pup for free.
Kids colouring-in competition
Download the Grafton Shoppingworld Dirtgirlworld colouring-in competition form, including the picture to colour from their website. Entries need to be dropped off at Centre Management by October 14.
Indi Kids at Shoppingworld
From October 2 to 7, get professional shots of your kids.
$8 per photo shoot, which includes one complimentary print and entry into our Coolest Photo Competition. www.indikids.com.au
JUNGLE GYM
Inflatable room
Inflatable room open October 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12. $5 a child for 2-10-year-olds. Open 11am to 2pm on these days.
Meet Midnight the Pig
On Thursday, October 4, meet Midnight the Big and her farm animal friends from 11am to 1pm.
Mechanical bull
On October 15, have a ride on Crank, the inflatable bull between 11am and 2pm.
GRAFTON DISTRICT SERVICES CLUB
Supa family fun day
This Saturday, the GDSC will host international buskers and comedy festival stars with the help of the Design Collective Markets.
Gourmet food trucks and street food vendors by The Design Collective Markets and Events from noon, two pop-up bars including the Kombi Keg plus live music and International Acts from The Flying Dutchmen (Amsterdam and Montreal) and Clown Lotto (Japan). Gold coin entry, proceeds to the McGrath Founation. BYO picnic rug and chairs.
CLARENCE VALLEY LIBRARIES
Giant Geometric sculptures
Design and create geometric sculptures using old newspapers. Ages 7+, bookings essential.
October 4: Maclean Library, 2.30-3.30pm
October 5: Yamba Library, 2.30-3.30pm
October 10: Iluka Library, 10.30-11.30am
October 11: Grafton Library, 2.30-3.30pm.
Ozbot Fun
Meet and play with one of the world's smallest robot toys. For ages 8 to 12. Bookings essential.
October 3: Iluka Library, 10.30 to 11.30am; Glenreagh mobile library 2.30 to 3.30pm.
October 4: Burshgrove mobile library 10.30 to 11.30am.
October 5: Grafton, 10.30am to 11.30am.
October 9: Lawrence mobile library, 2.30pm to 3.30pm
October 12: Yamba Library, 10.30am to 11.30am; Maclean 2.30pm to 3.30pm
MACLEAN SERVICES CLUB
School holiday disco
October 6 from 6pm. At the services club, fancy dress kids disco music, lights, smoke machine, glow sticks, prizes. Kids under 12 only. Free entry. $5 kids' dinner and popper specials. Parents can enjoy dinner and cocktail specials.
BEACH FUN
The Sixers Beach Blast
The Sixers Beach Blast driven by Toyo Tires is at Yamba today.
Experience the fun of the Big Bash, with music and entertainment part of the program.
The action includes cricket coaching, visits from Sydney Sixer and a chance to learn basic first-aid, thanks to Surf Lifesaving NSW.