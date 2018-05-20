Harry and Meghan’s touching tributes to Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan made sure Diana was included in the ceremony. Picture: WPA Pool/MEGA

PRINCE Harry has spoken often about missing his mother Diana, especially when celebrating the big moments in his life.

And on his wedding day, the young royal and his bride Meghan Markle ensured her presence was felt.

The pair's wedding was filled with touching tributes to the late Princess of Wales, with a number of nods to her memory, including the bride's "something blue".

Diana died in 1997 in a Paris car crash at just 36, the same age as Meghan.

Ahead of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials, St George's Chapel at Windsor was adorned with peonies, beech branches and white garden roses - Diana's favourite flower.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot surrounded by white roses — Diana’s favourite flower. Picture: Photo credit: WPA Pool/MEGA

All four of Diana's siblings were in attendance; Charles, Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

During the ceremony there was another subtle nod to Diana, with Jane giving an emotional reading.

The extract from the King of Solomon had members of the audience in tears and was the service's only reading, emphasising its significance.

As Harry and Meghan left in their carriage as a newlywed couple, Jane joined other members of the royal family and Meghan's mother on the church steps to wave them off.

Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/AFP

When the couple headed off to their evening reception at Frogmore House there was an outfit change, and another tribute to Diana.

Donning a bespoke Stella McCartney, Meghan made sure to wear something blue - an emerald cut aquamarine ring on her right hand.

The stunning ring belonged to Diana, and was part of a set she owned and wore often to charity galas during her lifetime.

Harry was just a child when Diana died in a car crash in Paris and has previously spoken of the impact the tragic event had on him.

"I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well," he told The Telegraphin 2017.

Meghan wore Diana’s prized ring as her something blue. Picture: Steve Parsons/WPA/MEGA

A close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, which was owned by her late mother-in-law Diana. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears the stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring at an event in Sydney. Picture: PA via AP

In a TV interview announcing the couple's engagement, Prince Harry predicted Meghan and Diana would have been "thick as thieves" if his mother was still alive.

"I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan.," he said.

Harry and Meghan's wedding marked a break in royal tradition, but was praised for being modern and inclusive.

Their nuptials at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle featured a showstopping sermon from an American preacher and a moving rendition of Stand By Me by a black gospel choir.

Bishop Michael Curry's lively speech has got viewers talking - it was either a much-needed injection of power and passion or a rambling, "WTF" moment, depending who you ask.

Prince Harry said he thought his mother and Meghan would have been ‘thick as thieves’. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Meghan's dress was designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, and left fashion critics divided over its simple style.

After their wedding the couple attended an afternoon reception at St George's Hall, where guests reported Harry giving an "off the cuff" speech which had everyone in tears.

Prince Charles had guests dabbing at their eyes with an emotional tribute to the "beautiful" couple.

However, according to the Daily Mail, there was no mention of Diana during any of the speeches.

The couple included a number of nods to the late Princess of Wales in their beautiful ceremony and celebrations. Picture: WPA Pool/MEGA

Elton John brought the house down with a "mini-concert" for guests, which included community leaders and charity workers.

Later Harry and Meghan left for Frogmore House in a converted electric Jaguar to their evening reception.

The more exclusive event was attended by just 250 guests including George Clooney and Serena Williams and hosted by Prince Charles inside a $538,000 glass marquee.

Lady Jane Fellowes (left) joined the rest of the family in waving Meghan and Harry off on the church steps. Picture: Jane Barlow — WPA Pool/Getty Images