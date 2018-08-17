Menu
One of the many incidents that occur along the Ulmarra stretch of the Pacific Highway
Community

All this online truckie exhaust clouding Ulmarra issue

Jenna Thompson
22nd Aug 2018 10:50 AM
FOOTAGE of a truck driver sounding their horn through a residential area in the middle of the night has ignited fresh debate about Ulmarra's road safety campaign.

The video, which was viewed by more than 20,000 people on the Australian Trucking Association Facebook page alone, further fuelled dispute over who's the victim and who is the villain in this ongoing issue.

"Our village started a campaign a few months ago to encourage all drivers (car, truck, and motorbike) to slow down as there is a sharp, dangerous bend on the Pacific Highway in our village," one Ulmarra resident has said.

"For some reason, a small number of truck drivers took this message to mean that trucks were being singled out. This was never the case."

 

With this latest footage, one claim about residential lighting interfering with drivers' line of sight while passing through the township is being used to justify this kind of behaviour.

In late January, The Daily Examiner brought to light the alleged tirade of threats directed at Ulmarra residents - more than five months prior to the erection of these security lights out the front of one residential property. 

But it seems, people are still victim blaming, thereby clouding the main issue of road safety for both motorists and residents.

 

 

 

 

Fortunately, others have continued to dispell these comments.

 

Like any story, there are two sides to this issue. However, the fight to label each side either victim or villain, and cherry picking of semantics, won't solve this decades-long problem, but simply override the main concern for road safety. 

