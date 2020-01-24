All your Australia Day entertainment and more
Friday
- DJ Chunky Dip with RJay & Martini Bros, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Kava Groove, 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Nathan Kaye, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- DJ AL with 70’s/80’s/90’s music and Karaoke, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
- Pink Zinc Band, 8pm, Free, Village Green Hotel.
- Paul Marsden, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Grace Hickey Band, 8pm, Free, 18+ only, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Dave & Di, 7.30pm, South Services Club.
- Harry Nichols, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
Saturday
- Tangle, 6pm, Free, Wooli Bowling Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Mighty Ocean Duo, 8pm, Free, Village Green Hotel.
- Sex Wax DJ’s, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Community Fire Aid - A Night of Uplifting Music: Tullara, The Ruperts, Confusion in Colour, Velour, The Vendellas, from 6:30pm, tickets $25 online at Stickytickets, $30 at the door, The Pelican Playhouse.
- Rolling Sets Festival featuring Hilltop Hoods, The Rubens, Mallrat and more, Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre, Coffs Harbour Jetty.
Sunday (Australia Day)
- Deck Party with DJ Breno, DJ Longy-One, Margy, 3pm to 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Family Tree, 12 midday, Harwood Hotel.
- Sonny James, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Colonel Angus, 1pm to 3.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
- Yellow Pinky with Leigh Filmer on vocals, 4pm to 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
- 2Way Street, 2pm, Brooms Head Bowlo.
- Australia Day Barefoot Bowls Fundraiser for Drought Relief with live entertainment by Roo, from 3pm, $5pp, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Barefoot Bowls from 4pm, 2 Sessions, Bookings essentials, $10pp (U12 Free), Yamba Bowling Club.
- Family Fun Day – jumping castle, face painting, BBQ, Aussie Music, Tug of War, Thong Throw Comp, from 4pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Australia Day Waterslides and Mudcrab racing, 12-3pm, $10 pp, book online, Iluka Bowls Club.
- Australia Day Barefoot Bowls, 11am, Brooms Head Bowlo.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia returns this week, registration 6.30pm, start time 7pm, Clocktower Hotel.
Coming Soon
- February 2: Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour 2020 featuring Siobhan Miller and Jack Carty, Nymboida Hall.
- February 16: Tim Maddren - Me & My Shadow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- February 21: The Shakedown, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 22: The Robertson Brothers 60s TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
- February 29: Sky Eater, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.