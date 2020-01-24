Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DJ Chunky Dip is one of the acts kicking off a big Australia Day long weekend of entertainment in the Clarence Valley.
DJ Chunky Dip is one of the acts kicking off a big Australia Day long weekend of entertainment in the Clarence Valley.
Entertainment

All your Australia Day entertainment and more

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Friday

  • DJ Chunky Dip with RJay & Martini Bros, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Kava Groove, 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Nathan Kaye, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • DJ AL with 70’s/80’s/90’s music and Karaoke, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
  • Pink Zinc Band, 8pm, Free, Village Green Hotel.
  • Paul Marsden, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Grace Hickey Band, 8pm, Free, 18+ only, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Dave & Di, 7.30pm, South Services Club.
  • Harry Nichols, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.

Saturday

  • Tangle, 6pm, Free, Wooli Bowling Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Mighty Ocean Duo, 8pm, Free, Village Green Hotel.
  • Sex Wax DJ’s, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Community Fire Aid - A Night of Uplifting Music: Tullara, The Ruperts, Confusion in Colour, Velour, The Vendellas, from 6:30pm, tickets $25 online at Stickytickets, $30 at the door, The Pelican Playhouse.
  • Rolling Sets Festival featuring Hilltop Hoods, The Rubens, Mallrat and more, Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre, Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Sunday (Australia Day)

  • Deck Party with DJ Breno, DJ Longy-One, Margy, 3pm to 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Family Tree, 12 midday, Harwood Hotel.
  • Sonny James, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Colonel Angus, 1pm to 3.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
  • Yellow Pinky with Leigh Filmer on vocals, 4pm to 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
  • 2Way Street, 2pm, Brooms Head Bowlo.
  • Australia Day Barefoot Bowls Fundraiser for Drought Relief with live entertainment by Roo, from 3pm, $5pp, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Barefoot Bowls from 4pm, 2 Sessions, Bookings essentials, $10pp (U12 Free), Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Family Fun Day – jumping castle, face painting, BBQ, Aussie Music, Tug of War, Thong Throw Comp, from 4pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Australia Day Waterslides and Mudcrab racing, 12-3pm, $10 pp, book online, Iluka Bowls Club.
  • Australia Day Barefoot Bowls, 11am, Brooms Head Bowlo.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia returns this week, registration 6.30pm, start time 7pm, Clocktower Hotel.

Coming Soon

  • February 2: Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour 2020 featuring Siobhan Miller and Jack Carty, Nymboida Hall.
  • February 16: Tim Maddren - Me & My Shadow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • February 21: The Shakedown, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 22: The Robertson Brothers 60s TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • February 29: Sky Eater, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
australia day long weekend clarence valley entertainment gig guide grafton yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        premium_icon Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        Horses A horse was tragically killed during a severe storm that hit Grafton yesterday...

        Uplifting night of song

        premium_icon Uplifting night of song

        Entertainment Tullara rallies local musos for special fire fundraiser this weekend

        Date with no destiny

        premium_icon Date with no destiny

        Opinion Australia Day: always has been, always will be an insult to Aborigines