Allan’s reward for long standing job

Allan Hayman at the St Mary's school crossing on Turf St in Grafton.

WHEN a man asked the trainee enginemen at the State Rail Authority in 1971 who wanted to sacrifice six per cent of his salary for a superannuation scheme, Allan Hayman was the only one who said yes.

He was in no doubt that his work for the government would be a long-term job.

And that’s exactly how it turned out.

Mr Hayman has been honoured with a NSW Public Service Medallion, for more than 40 years meritorious service for the NSW government.

And he’s still going.

“I left school at 14 to get a job and help support my family, and I’d been labouring around town, including the building of the Gillwinga school.”

“And in 1971 I became a trainee engineman with the state rail authority.”

Working on the rail though came with sacrifices, with Mr Hayman away for long stretches.

“I got married in 1975, and my wife was a nursing sister,” he said.

“I was out on the trains, living out of a suitcase. I’d be at work for 40 hours at a time, and she worked shifts, so we hardly saw each other.

“So I decided to stay with a government job, and get a job with the Department of Main Roads in 1976.”

Mr Hayman became the assistant storeman in 1980, and took over the managing role in 1993, until 2009, finishing up with what was then known as the Roads and Traffic Authority.

After three years of what Mr Hayman said was “thinking about retiring”, he decided to again go back to work for the RTA, now Transport for NSW as the crossing supervisor on Turf Street for St Mary’s Primary School.

His familiar face has now spanned a generation of school kids, who he’s helped get to school safely from kindergarten through to high school.

“I’ve got a great rapport with the kids, I say good morning to every one of them each day, and with the parents as well,” he said.

“People always say they thought I retired … but I came back, and it’s not a money thing, it’s the important job I’m doing.”

The recognition for his long service arrived in the mail this week. While it is usually presented by the premier in a ceremony in Sydney, the recent COVID-19 lockdown meant that the government asked whether he wanted to wait, or have it sent out.

“I just told them to send it,” he said.

And while Mr Hayman said he believed he was just doing his job, the words on the citation as part of the award made him reflect on his working life.

“You do your job, and go to work, and these things happen on your way,” he said.

“But when I read the citation and see words like diligent, committed, courteous … you don’t realise how much it’s been a significant part of your life.”

The medal sits pride of place for Mr Hayman now, though he has no plans yet of stopping his work.

“The government even rung and asked because I’m getting closer to seventy whether I wanted to take a break for a while (due to the coronavirus) and I just said ‘I’m going to work’ and that was it.”