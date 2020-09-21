Alleged Army base trespass ends in bloody mess

While razor-wire may look fun, it can become quite uncomfortable if played with.

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly got caught in razor wire at a Coffs Harbour Army base.

The 43-year-old Coffs Harbour man will face court today after being charged over the alleged trespass at an Australian Defence Force facility last night.

Around 11pm emergency services were called after a man was allegedly found caught in razor wire atop a security fence at the facility.

A number of ADF officers helped the man until the arrival of officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, who freed him a short time later.

He was then treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment of numerous lacerations and exhaustion.

Following his release from hospital, he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with trespass on prohibited Commonwealth land and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.