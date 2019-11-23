Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire while people slept inside
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire while people slept inside
Crime

Alleged arsonist lit home on fire while occupants slept

by NATASHA EMECK
23rd Nov 2019 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home in Katherine on fire while people slept inside on Thursday.

Police said the woman was charged for setting a home in Katherine on fire at about 1am on Thursday.

The woman allegedly used a lighter to set fire to a couch cushion, causing extensive damage to a door and surrounding outside areas.

At the time of the fire, the occupants inside the home were asleep.

They were woken by the sound of a smoke alarm and exited the building uninjured.

One of the residents managed to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Police located and arrested the woman at about 4pm the same day.

She will appear in Katherine Local Court today to face charges of arson and recklessly endangering life.

More Stories

arson charges court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek fire upgraded to watch and act

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek fire upgraded to watch and act

        News 'We can’t impress upon people enough just how dangerous these fire conditions are'

        Scathing message to PM from fire region

        Scathing message to PM from fire region

        Environment Man uses his burnt home to send Scott Morrison a message

        ‘Totally devastated’: Fire ruins community group resources

        premium_icon ‘Totally devastated’: Fire ruins community group resources

        Community ‘We just have to sell a few more sausages so we can get on with what we do best...

        Dash into Shoppingworld to see real-life reindeer

        premium_icon Dash into Shoppingworld to see real-life reindeer

        Offbeat SANTA Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing along a few special guests