Alleged attempted carjacking near Grafton

Police are appealing for a victim of an alleged attempted carjacking which occurred yesterday afternoon near Grafton to come forward as inquiries continue.

About 4.30pm yesterday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attempted to stop a black Toyota Rav 4 with Queensland number plates as it travelled north along the Pacific Highway, Clarenza.

Police will allege the vehicle failed to stop and a number of pursuits were initiated through James Creek and Chatsworth Island, before a second set of road spikes were deployed at Mororo and the vehicle stopped.

The driver and two passengers allegedly fled on foot, before all three occupants approached a white van in the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Mororo.

One of the occupants of the Rav 4 allegedly produced a replica firearm and attempted the carjack the van.

Police attended and arrested one of the occupants, a 34-year-old man.

The remaining two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenage boy, were stopped on Mororo Road and all three were taken to Grafton Police Station where they are assisting police with inquiries.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for the driver of the white van involved in the attempted carjacking to come forward and contact Grafton Police on (02) 6642 0222.

The driver is believed to be male, and the van is only described as being white with NSW yellow number plates.