25°
News

Alleged attempted carjacking near Grafton

Caitlan Charles | 8th Apr 2017 10:20 AM
NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016
NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Police are appealing for a victim of an alleged attempted carjacking which occurred yesterday afternoon near Grafton to come forward as inquiries continue.

About 4.30pm yesterday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attempted to stop a black Toyota Rav 4 with Queensland number plates as it travelled north along the Pacific Highway, Clarenza.

Police will allege the vehicle failed to stop and a number of pursuits were initiated through James Creek and Chatsworth Island, before a second set of road spikes were deployed at Mororo and the vehicle stopped.

The driver and two passengers allegedly fled on foot, before all three occupants approached a white van in the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Mororo.

One of the occupants of the Rav 4 allegedly produced a replica firearm and attempted the carjack the van.

Police attended and arrested one of the occupants, a 34-year-old man.

The remaining two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenage boy, were stopped on Mororo Road and all three were taken to Grafton Police Station where they are assisting police with inquiries.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for the driver of the white van involved in the attempted carjacking to come forward and contact Grafton Police on (02) 6642 0222.

The driver is believed to be male, and the van is only described as being white with NSW yellow number plates.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

WOOLGOOLGA businessman with blueberry connections hopes to capitalise on future growth with purchase of second Grafton hotel in six months.

BATTLE OF THE RIVER: Brothers on both sides go to war in derby

BROTHERS AT ARMS: South Grafton Rebels brothers Kieren and Cameron Stewart grapple for the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy against GRafton Ghosts brothers Brett and Danny Wicks.

Battle of the River touches down in Grafton on Sunday.

Charity starts at home: Hogan

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

Hogan calls for suspension of foreign aid

Family history leads Dianne to give a helping hand

FLOOD OF HELP: Louisa Rose and her mother Dianne Harris of Grafton in their garage which is full of items, including furniture, clothes and bedding, which they are collecting to help the flood victims in Lismore.

Donations of furniture and goods for Lismore

Local Partners

Family history leads Dianne to give a helping hand

Dianne Harris has started a drive to help the victims of flooding in Lismore

Easter Saturday fundraiser for Lismore flood victims

Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Cristie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore.

Publicans and customers band together to help Lismore flood victims

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

THE opening credits to the longest-running music TV show in the world (still on air) may also be the cheapest.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

The Hilltop At Its Best

10 Hilltop Close, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Located within the very desirable Lawrence Ridge Estate with beautiful views across the picturesque rural surrounds, this attractive 4,818m2 block is positioned...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Family Sized Living &amp; Shed To Match

10 Cockatiel Crescent, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 8 $540,000

Located in the rural residential community of Gulmarrad, this modern home is sure to accommodate the entire family. Offering four separate living areas, fenced...

Exceptional Value

9 Willow Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 2 $415,000

This property represents value in the coastal town of Yamba. Freestanding home Torrens title Land size 648 sqm. Conveniently located just a 500 metre level stroll...

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $330,000

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Cancelled Contract Presents Your Second Chance To Secure Kilmallie Cottage

3 Wharf Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 $535,000

We are again proud to offer to the market Kilmallie Cottage, following a cancelled contract, giving you the opportunity to secure an iconic local residence.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!