Alleged Barbie bomb plot ringleader revealed

THIS is the face of the Islamic State terrorist accused of masterminding Australia's worst terror plot.

News Corp can reveal Tarek Khayat, the ringleader of the alleged Barbie doll bomb plot, is being held by American forces at a secret military base in Iraq.

He has lost a leg, is suffering from lung cancer, and has given up the names of other foreign fighters and Islamic State members after being interrogated at length by the Americans.

Tarek Khayat is the accused ringleader of the alleged Barbie doll bomb plot.

A News Corp investigation has uncovered crucial details about the fate of Khayat, whose three Lebanese-Australian brothers have been charged over the alleged plan to blow an Etihad Airways flight out of the sky as it left Sydney Airport in July last year with 400 people on board.

His family had given him up for dead, but it can be revealed he has been held incommunicado by the Americans at an unnamed base while they interrogated him about his role as a commander of on Islamic State unit responsible for attacks in the west.

Mahmoud Khayat, 32, (pictured) and Khaled Khayat, 49, are facing two charges each of planning or preparing to commit a terrorist act.

A News Corp investigation can shed new light on his capture by Kurdish fighters in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah in March and his subsequent interrogation about his role in the alleged plan to blow up the Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2017, with two bombs hidden in a Barbie doll and a meat mincer.

Lebanese intelligence sources who confirmed his capture told News Corp Khayat was an "Australian Lebanese jihadi'' although it is not clear if he holds Australian citizenship.

Khayat was part of a group of 13 Islamic State jihadis who were overrun as they tried to flee an advancing group of Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers.

They were trying to escape from the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, a former Islamic State stronghold about halfway between Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq.

Two separate Lebanese intelligence sources told News Corp Khayat and the other men were taken into custody by the Kurdish-backed SDF and taken across the border into Iraq.

It is not known if the Americans or the Kurds moved them across the border from Syria, but the Kurds handed them to the Americans, who are allies of Australia and intelligence partners in the Five-Eyes agreement.

Amer Khayat is one of three brothers accused of trying to plant bombs on an Etihad Airways flight.

It was revealed in April that an Australian relative of Khayat's, Ahmed Merhi, was also arrested in Iraq.

The sources in Lebanon told News Corp Khayat was interrogated at length by the American intelligence agencies, and had revealed his "entire history'' with Islamic State and his reasons for joining the evil terror group.

He also gave up the names of other Islamic State fighters, the sources said.

Khayat was fighting under the nom de guerre Abu Abdullah al-Tripoli when he was captured.

Eight of the 13 captured jihadis were last month flown to Lebanon aboard an American military jet, secretly handed over to the Lebanese army at Beirut's Rafic-Hariri International Airport.

Sydney man Ahmed Merhi poses for a selfie in a photo uploaded to his Facebook in 2015.

Tarek Khayat, and a notorious Lebanese terrorist named Mohammed al-Kassab who was arrested alongside him, were not among the returned jihadis.

The sources said this was because they were senior Islamic State operatives, with Khayat a clerical leader and al-Kassab a military leader.

One of the sources said the Americans had handed Khayat to the Iraqi Federal Police, but News Corp has not been able to confirm this.

Lebanese intelligence officials were invited to an unnamed American military base in Iraq to interrogate Khayat, but declined the offer, preferring that he be transferred to the capital Beirut to stand trial.

Khayat would be of particular interest to the Americans and other allies because, according to Lebanese intelligence documents, he was the commander of a unit which orchestrated attacks outside Syria - namely in the west.

A court has heard of the plot to plant two bombs in a Barbie doll and a meat mincer.

The Australian Government has always refused to comment on the case against him and it is not known if they will attempt to extradite him to Australia.

Lebanon also wants to try him in a military tribunal, where, like his brother Amer, he could face the death penalty if convicted.

A Lebanese court has heard Tarek Khayat was the ringleader of a plot to plant two bombs, hidden in a Barbie doll and a meat mincer, in Amer Khayat's luggage.

The alleged plot failed when the luggage was found to be too heavy and the allegedly explosive items were removed from Amer Khayat's bags before he boarded the flight and travelled to Lebanon to stay in his family's home in Tripoli, near the Syrian border.

Amer Khayat also denies knowing anything about the alleged plot and claims to have been set up.

Australian-based brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat have pleaded not guilty to two charges of plotting a terrorist act and will face trial next year.

An extremist preacher who taught Salafist ideology at mosques in Tripoli, Tarek Khayat moved from Tripoli to Syria to fight for Islamic State when the evil terror group declared a caliphate in 2014.

His sons Mohammed, 14, and Abdul Rahman, 18, were killed outside Raqqa in Syria in late 2016.

The deaths of two of Tarek's six children is alleged to have been the motivation for the attempt to blow up the Etihad plane, the most serious terror threat ever detected on Australian soil.