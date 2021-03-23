Alleged bikie associate charged over knuckle dusters, pills

A man who police allege has ties with the Comancheros bikie gang has been arrested on weapon and drugs charges.

About 4pm on Sunday, Byron Bay highway patrol officers pulled over a white Toyota sedan with Queensland number plates on the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah.

Tweed-Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the 36-year-old driver was subjected to a random breath test.

"A breath test was completed with a negative result," he said.

"An oral fluid test was then completed which later returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine and cocaine.

"The male driver was also found to have a current arrest warrant for domestic violence offences.

"He was arrested for this driving and warrant matters.

"During interactions with the driver, reasonable suspicion was gained, and the vehicle was later searched.

"Police (allegedly) located a black plastic set of knuckle dusters, cryovac bag of blue MDMA pills and a glass ice pipe in the vehicle.

"Police allege that the male is a known associate of the Comancheros OMCG."

The man was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and the arrest warrant.

He was refused bail over the weekend and he will face court again at a later date.