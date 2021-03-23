Menu
Alleged bikie associate charged over knuckle dusters, pills

Rebecca Lollback
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:51 AM
A man who police say has ties with an outlaw bikie gang has been charged with numerous drugs, weapon and driving offences after he was pulled over on the Pacific Highway.

About 4pm on Sunday, Byron Bay highway patrol officers pulled over a white Toyota sedan with Queensland number plates on the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah.

Tweed-Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the 36-year-old driver was subjected to a random breath test.

"A breath test was completed with a negative result," he said.

"An oral fluid test was then completed which later returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine and cocaine.

"The male driver was also found to have a current arrest warrant for domestic violence offences.

"He was arrested for this driving and warrant matters.

"During interactions with the driver, reasonable suspicion was gained, and the vehicle was later searched.

"Police (allegedly) located a black plastic set of knuckle dusters, cryovac bag of blue MDMA pills and a glass ice pipe in the vehicle.

"Police allege that the male is a known associate of the Comancheros OMCG."

The man was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and the arrest warrant.

He was refused bail over the weekend and he will face court again at a later date.

bikie gang comancheros northern rivers crime pacific highway tweed byron police district
