Crime

Alleged bikie extradited over Shane Ross death

by Alexandria Utting and Jacob Miley
17th Feb 2021 4:35 PM
ALLEGED Lone Wolf bikie Garry James Brush will be extradited to Queensland, where he is expected to be charged with the alleged murder of ex-bikie Shane Ross and his business partner.

Garry Brush is set to appeal a conviction in NSW.
Garry Brush is set to appeal a conviction in NSW.

Brush, 32, faced an extradition hearing in the Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered he be sent to Queensland to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for two counts of murder with a "serious organised crime" circumstance of aggravation and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle had previously been issued for Brush.

He is expected to be formally charged over the deaths of Ross, a former Comanchero, and his Monstr business partner Cameron Martin, when he arrives at the Southport Watchhouse.

The pair were shot dead near Martin Shiels Park in Tallebudgera in October 2019.

Brush was at Mr Ross's funeral, where he sat among friends of the bikie turned Monstr clothing businessman, the Bulletin has previously revealed.

Cameron Martin. Picture: supplied.
Cameron Martin. Picture: supplied.

He was also at Mr Ross's mother's funeral five weeks before his execution-style death.

Two other men, Nathan Miller and Brodie Singh, both of Coolangatta, were charged in March with two counts each of ­murder in relation to Mr Ross and Mr Martin's deaths.

The pair are also alleged to be linked to the Lone Wolf Motorcycle Gang.

Originally published as Alleged bikie extradited over Shane Ross death

Shane Ross. Picture: supplied.
Shane Ross. Picture: supplied.
