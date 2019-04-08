Accused brothel madam in Pisasale probe net

Choonhwa "Pam" Lee is the accused brothel madam who ran a Brisbane massage parlour visited by ex-Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: Liam Kidston

Choonhwa "Pam" Lee is the accused brothel madam who ran a Brisbane massage parlour visited by ex-Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: Liam Kidston

A HIGH-PROFILE Melbourne developer with links to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been charged with official corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Chris Pinzone, 36, was charged with corruption as part of the CCC's investigation into Ipswich City Council and he yesterday faced Brisbane Magistrates Court where his case was adjourned to June 10.

Pinzone's CJP Qld had proposed a commercial development at Yamanto comprising a childcare centre, fast food eatery and restaurant.

But the Crime and Corruption Commission allege it was underpinned by a corrupt deal.

The CCC charged Pisasale, 67, over the Yamanto project in August last year, along with Pisasale's barrister friend Sam Di Carlo.

Di Carlo is alleged to have had a stake in the Yamanto project and offered Pisasale a cut of the profits if he championed the project by influencing council employees.

Di Carlo is defending the charges, and both Pinzone and Pisasale have previously rejected wrongdoing.

It comes as The Courier-Mail reveals an accused Brisbane brothel madam was sensationally pinched by police after being caught up in the same corruption probe that ended the career of the hugely popular Pisasale.

"Callous" remarks by an unidentified man about training a young woman at the Cloud 9 massage parlour like a "new racehorse or new dog" were secretly recorded by police probing Ipswich council.

The Ipswich Mayor at the time was under investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission when detectives received information that turned their attention Cloud 9's owner.

Cloud 9 had in mid-2017 hit the public spotlight when it was revealed Pisasale's former council driver told the CCC he had driven the then-mayor to brothels and massage parlours.

That included Cloud 9 in the second half of 2015, according to the driver.

Choonhwa "Pam" Lee is the accused brothel madam who ran a Brisbane massage parlour visited by ex-Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: Liam Kidston

Cloud 9's Korea-born owner Choonhwa "Pam" Lee, 45, fell under the gaze of the CCC's Operation Windage Ipswich when the CCC obtained a warrant to listen into calls made on her mobile phone in late 2017.

Pisasale is currently defending charges including corruption, perjury and possession of a restricted sex drugs as a result of Operation Windage. He has indicated he will defend the charges.

The former mayor has not been charged with any offences relating to Cloud 9. He could not be reached for comment on the massage parlour and has kept a low profile since being charged.

CCC investigators working on Operation Windage were among authorities who raided Cloud 9 in December 2017 and days later Lee was charged over allegations of carrying on a business of providing unlawful prostitution and money laundering. She denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

CCC Detective Adam Edwards, told a court hearing on the charges last week that police found a bag of sex toys and about $18,000 "secreted" in a roof cavity during the raid.

The court also heard three recordings of calls to Lee's mobile phone from late 2017. It is not suggested Pisasale made any of the phone calls.

In one a man asks Lee to book his friend the "hottest dirtiest girl" for the night who will do "f**ing anything."