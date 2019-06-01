Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
Crime

Alleged brother shooter to stay in jail

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.

Mark Spencer, 26, had more than 20 charges before Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where his matter was adjourned for several more weeks.

Police will allege Spencer shot his 42-year-old brother in the mouth through the windscreen of a car in February before police arrested him at at Woodford property.

Police arrested Spencer in a suspected stolen caravan which they alleged was used as a clandestine drug lab

Spencer will remain in custody and is not required to appear at the next case mention on August 2.

maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast woodford
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Jacaranda's new sponsor comes to the party

    premium_icon Jacaranda's new sponsor comes to the party

    News EXCLUSIVE: Festival all set to be a ball with exciting new sponsor

    Pool's future kept afloat

    premium_icon Pool's future kept afloat

    Council News Community's swimming facility will remain open for a few years yet

    Industrial plan meets noisy opposition

    premium_icon Industrial plan meets noisy opposition

    News Proposed expansion of Yamba welding shipyard has hundreds outraged

    Rebels fresh start for second half

    premium_icon Rebels fresh start for second half

    Rugby League Team to take new approach to second half of the season