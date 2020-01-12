Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Alleged bushfire looters stole hundreds

by Marnie O' Neill
12th Jan 2020 12:20 PM

 

The Victorian bushfire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

While bushfire conditions have eased, Mr Crisp warned there was a "long way to go" before the state's fire season was over.

Milder conditions are forecast for the next week to 10 days, meaning attention can turn to getting the upper hand on the more than 20 fires still burning. Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said relieving exhausted emergency services workers was also a priority.

More than 1.3 million hectares have been razed since November 21, while 286 homes and 400 other buildings have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded there are things he could have handled better in terms of the devastating bushfires.

Find rolling updates on the bushfire coverage here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires crime editors picks

Just In

    Trudeau’s plane crash theory

    Trudeau’s plane crash theory
    • 12th Jan 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        premium_icon Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        Community Drought, cancer and bushfires. It’s a pretty bleak summary of the year Lisa Hardman has lived.

        PHOTOS: Food and funky tunes at Yamba’s Eat to the Beat

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Food and funky tunes at Yamba’s Eat to the Beat

        Offbeat Did we catch you enjoying the vibes on Saturday? Find out in our gallery of Yamba’s...

        Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        premium_icon Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        Health Change is required to make staff and their patients safe at our Clarence...

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        News Missing mother and daughter found safe and well.