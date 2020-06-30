Alleged Casino incident 'could have been catastrophic'

A CASINO man charged with striking a pedestrian in Casino on Friday night has been granted bail.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, was arrested at his home after the alleged incident on Friday night.

Police will allege an altercation took place involving a group of pedestrians along Barker St, Casino.

They will allege Mr Wood, driving a Nissan Navara, was travelling west before doing a U-turn and hitting a 40-year-old man.

The man was allegedly carried on the ute's bonnet for about 10m before falling to the ground.

The 40-year-old was taken to Casino Hospital for treatment.

Mr Wood appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Monday.

His solicitor, Tracey Randall, asked the court to release Mr Wood on bail.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed this.

Mr Gradisnik accepted Mr Wood had a "limited" record and that Ms Randall proposed "very strict" bail conditions.

But he said the alleged incident "could have been catastrophic".

He said the accused and alleged victim were not known to each other but rather, the incident was a "chance encounter".

Ms Randall said her client would argue the initial interactions between the alleged victim's group and Mr Wood were not as "benign" as police alleged.

She said Mr Wood argued the group of pedestrians were obstructing traffic.

"They were standing in the middle of the road, not using the pedestrian crossing as you might expect," Ms Randall said.

"Words were exchanged and my client said something was thrown at his vehicle.

"That hit his vehicle. He then turned around.

"There will be a plea at some stage to the behaviour that occurred after that."

Ms Randall said her client, who lives in Casino but has family in the Bora Ring area, has "strong community ties".

The court heard his father was prepared to offer a $5000 surety.

Ms Randall told the court her client, who works for a tree-felling business, had suffered since the loss of his brother, an Afghanistan veteran, by suicide.

She said his medication hadn't been available to him since his arrest.

"He was quite distressed when I spoke to him this morning," she said.

The court heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was considering taking carriage of the case.

If they do, Ms Randall said Mr Wood would "be in custody for a significant time before the matter is resolved".

She suggested a range of bail conditions, including that he must not drive or drink alcohol.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said the alleged offending was a show of "disgraceful" behaviour.

"The word appalling comes to mind," he said.

"While I accept there are some risks I think they can be alleviated by the conditions that have been proposed by Ms Randall," Mr Linden said.

Mr Linden granted bail and adjourned the matter to July 13.

Mr Wood has not yet entered formal pleas to any of his charges, which include driving furiously and causing bodily harm, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, failing to stop and assist, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip, knowingly driving in a menacing manner and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.