Alleged child sex offender remanded in custody

Jasmine Minhas
28th Aug 2019 4:45 PM
A MAN who stands accused of sexually touching two underage girls at their North Coast home has been refused bail.

The 26-year-old Grafton man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad yesterday over the alleged crimes that took place in Ulmarra earlier this month.

The girls, who were known to the man, were aged 9 and 11.

The man was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch child and fail to comply with reporting obligations.

Court papers state he had allegedly failed to comply with conditions under the Child Protection Act 2000.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday where magistrate James Gibson deemed he did not show cause as to why he shouldn't be remanded in custody.

It had been argued the man, who works in a trades profession, was heavily relied on by his employer.

He will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on September 9.

