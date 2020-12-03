Menu
A man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be able to spend Christmas Day with his mum.
News

Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a child has had his bail varied in order to visit his mother on Christmas Day in Maclean.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14 years, aggravated sexual assault of a person under 16 years, and three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years.

His matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore District Court, where his legal counsel asked for a bail variation to allow him to spend Christmas Day with his mother.

Currently, the man is not allowed to go within 10km radius of Maclean High School.

Judge Dina Yehia on Wednesday varied this condition of the man’s bail to allow him to visit his mother’s home, which is near the high school, between 11am and 2pm on December 25, 2020.

The 10km radius condition remains in place every other day of the year.

The man’s trial will commence on February 22 at Grafton District Court.

