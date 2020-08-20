Menu
Undated. Generic pic of a person rolling a $50 note to snort lines of cocaine off a mirror on a dinner plate. Drug use.
Alleged cocaine supplier claims he was just fishing, court hears

Aisling Brennan
20th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who allegedly was supplying a large amount of cocaine at Wardell claims he was borrowing a car police had been surveilling when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Jasper Nash, 33, from Homebush West, is facing trial in the Lismore District Court for supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Police allege Mr Nash, who is also known as Stephanie Adoray Nash, met with his co-accused, 36-year-old Kurrajong man Scott Christopher Pritchard, on River Dr, Wardell, in April 2019.

It is alleged during this time, Mr Nash physically provided cryovac sealed bags containing 12kg of cocaine to Pritchard.

The pair then allegedly drove off, with Pritchard travelling north and Mr Nash travelling south.

Mr Pritchard was later stopped by Tweed Byron Police District officers and found with more than 12.4kg of cocaine in his vehicle.

He has since pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

It’s alleged when police stopped Mr Nash near Ulmarra, they found almost $2000 and two mobile phones in his car.

Several Australian Criminal Intelligence Committee officers gave evidence on Wednesday stating they had sighted Mr Nash travelling in a vehicle suspected of being used to courier drugs near and at the Wardell location.

But during video evidence of Mr Nash’s arrest, which was played before the court, Mr Nash is heard telling a detective he had simply borrowed his sister’s boyfriend’s vehicle to go fishing with his friend.

“I was fishing with my mate on the Richmond River, it’s what I’m into,” Mr Nash told police at the time of arrest.

In the video, police can be seen to locate a gas cylinder in the rear of the vehicle which is later determined by a Fire and Rescue official to not be a “functioning” unit because fittings had been cut loose.

The trial was adjourned to Thursday, where both the Crown Prosecutor and Mr Nash’s defence team are expected to give their final summaries.

