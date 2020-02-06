Menu
A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019.
Crime

Alleged drug supply syndicate members back in court

Jarrard Potter
6th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
SIX men accused of operating an alleged drug supply syndicate uncovered by a police strike force established to investigate the death of two bikies in a fatal crash in 2018 have again appeared in court.

Gregory John Reilly, 45, Aaron Raymond Godwin, 39, Jason Wayne O’Driscoll, 39, Michael Alexander Looker, 52, Tyson Stoker, 24, and James Kevin Cook, 34, are all co-accused in the alleged drug ring and between them are facing more than 130 charges of supply prohibited drug.

None of the accused have entered pleas for their matters.

In Grafton Local Court this week prosecutors revealed fresh charges would be laid against Mr Reilly, Mr Godwin and Mr Looker, and their matters were adjourned to March 3 for the charges to be finalised.

Mr Stoker and Mr O’Driscoll’s matters were set for a brief mention, and their matters were also adjourned to March 3 after it was revealed the police prosecutors had lodged incomplete briefs to their respective legal representatives.

Mr Cook, who is accused of a double murder following a fatal crash south of Grafton last year and is facing 62 counts of drug supply including supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine also briefly appeared, where his matter was adjourned to March 3 so he could seek legal advice.

Grafton Daily Examiner

