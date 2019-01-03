Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Crime

Alleged impersonation of police officer in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Jan 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have launched an investigation into the alleged impersonation of a police officer in Maryborough last month.

The incident has sparked concerns from police that face-to-face scammers are attempting to find out personal information from residents

It is alleged the female occupant of a Churchill St address was approached by a professional-looking man wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants last month.

The man asked multiple personal questions which had this elderly person believe they were a police officer.

Police are asking residents to be aware, be vigilant and if someone is on your property asking questions and they do not have legitimate identification think twice.

It is a requirement that all officers must produce official police identification when requested from a member of the public.

Police investigations are continuing.

More Stories

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast maryborough queensland scammer
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council post public notice admitting guilt

    Council post public notice admitting guilt

    Council News Social media post attracts angry responses about the removal of scar tree

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:30 AM
    Our leading duo put it together on track

    premium_icon Our leading duo put it together on track

    Horses McGUREN, Shelton combine in big win at Coffs Harbour.

    Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    premium_icon Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    News Motorists still driving on beach despite boom gate being installed

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On The kids won't be bored these school holidays with this list.

    Local Partners