Accused Kmart kidnapper wants to be home for Christmas

THE man charged over the alleged abduction and indecent assault of a little girl from a Brisbane Kmart store wants to be home in time for Christmas, telling his lawyer to make an immediate bid for bail.

Sterling Free, 26, is accused of luring a seven-year-old girl from her mother while they shopped at Westfield North Lakes on December 8.

He is alleged to have driven her to bushland at Pumicestone Passage, indecently assaulted her and dropped her back at the shopping centre sometime later.

Her frantic mother had by then called police, who reviewed CCTV footage and discovered the little girl being led away by an unknown man.

Stirling Free, of Morayfield, with his twin daughters.

Free, a father of twin girls who lives with his long term partner in Morayfield, was located and arrested three days later.

While the alleged victim - who was too traumatised to speak of her ordeal - recovers, Free was concerned with his freedom and the welfare of his own family and young daughters.

News of the incident has seen Free and his family bombarded with threats and he is being kept in isolation in prison.

It is understood a section of the jail had to be cleared so Free could meet with his solicitor in safety.

"Word is out in jails … the boys have spread the word (and) your name's now starting to be the talk of the jails," one person wrote on social media.

Westfield North Lakes.

Solicitor Shaune Irving from high profile firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers visited his client yesterday.

"We've been given instructions to make an immediate bail application," he said.

"He is holding up OK but primarily his thoughts at the moment are with his young family.

"He does have a deep concern for the impact this is having on his family. He's a father. He's got two little girls. He obviously loves his children."

It is understood Free will apply for bail through the Magistrates Court as soon as he is able. If his application is rejected, his next step could be a Supreme Court bail bid.

His family, including his partner, are said to be standing by him.

Sterling Free, 26, has instructed his lawyer to apply for bail.

Police believe the little girl was driven to and from the shopping centre in a white 2007 Mitsubishi Lancer and are appealing for anyone who was using a dashcam in the area to come forward.

They want to speak to anyone with footage from December 8 between 8am and 4pm who travelled on North Lakes Drive, Anzac Ave, Plantation Drive, Bergin St, Prospect St, Old Gympie Rd in Dakabin, the Bruce Highway between the Deception Bay Rd exit and Pumicestone Rd Elimbah.

"Any members of the public who believe they have relevant dashcam footage or information that may be able to assist investigators are urged to contact police," a spokesman said.

Free has been charged with taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and indecent treatment of a child.