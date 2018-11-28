Menu
Mooroobool carer Terrance Barallon is accused of murdering disability pensioner Rob Duffy, 62.
Crime

Killer told police he was holiday at time of death

28th Nov 2018 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KILLER, who allegedly murdered the disabled man he was caring for, told police he'd been sent on a week-long holiday after the body was discovered.

Robert Duffy, 62, was found dead, bound and gagged on the ensuite floor of his Mooroobool home on February 20 last year.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard that three days later police found Terrence Steven Arthur Barallon at Dreamcatcher Apartments in Port Douglas.

 

Mooroobool carer Terrance Barallon, 44, has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter over Mr Duffy's death.

A recording between Mr Barallon and police was played in court where the accused said that he lived with Mr Duffy and was his carer.

"I've been doing that for six months and he said take a holiday for a week," Mr Barallon had told police.
That same day police told Mr Barallon that he was a suspect in Mr Duffy's death.

Mr Barallon has also pleaded guilty to stealing, fraud and unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges relating to using Mr Duffy's bank card and vehicles.

