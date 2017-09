Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

YESTERDAY morning some units in Casino were broken into on Sheppard Street.

Then later in the day, around 4.45pm a car was broken into in the same vicinity.

A member of the public chased an alleged offender to Grevillia Place.

This was witnessed by a bystander.

Police are now urging this bystander to call Casino Police on 6662 0099 as a matter of urgency.

If you have any information about these offences, call Casino Police straight away.