The man was arrested at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.
The man was arrested at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.
News

Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

Janine Watson
by
20th Sep 2018 9:29 AM
A MAN charged with child procurement faced Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

James Michael Brown, 37, of Stuarts Point has been remanded in custody since his arrest at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.

He is facing two charges of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity. Both offences are alleged to have occurred at Coffs Harbour.

He appeared in court on Monday via videolink and the matter was adjourned. He has been listed for further mention (committal) on October 15.

Police allege the man had been communicating online with a young girl from Victoria since 2016 and engaged in highly-sexualised conversations.

Strike Force Trawler conducted a covert online investigation and it will be alleged that the man later made arrangements to meet the child in person.

 

During a search of the man and his vehicle, investigators seized three mobile phones and a computer tablet.

Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home at Stuarts Point, where they seized computers, a laptop, electronic storage devices, and ammunition.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

arrrest child exploitation child sex abuse coffs harbour police news strike force trawler stuarts point
Coffs Coast Advocate

