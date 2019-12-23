Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a busy street has been kicked out of court by an angry magistrate after a bizarre rant.
A man who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a busy street has been kicked out of court by an angry magistrate after a bizarre rant.
Crime

Accused basher's bizarre 'pack rapist' rant at prosecutor

by Grace Mason
23rd Dec 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly attacked a stranger outside a Cairns CBD pie shop, pulling him onto the ground where he slammed his head, has been remanded in custody after calling the police prosecutor a "pack rapist" during court proceedings.

David Allan Kassis, 48, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, willful damage and public nuisance over the alleged incident which occurred in Shields St around noon on Saturday.

The Kuranda man appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday where he represented himself and told the court he did not understand either the assault or willful damage charges.

The court was told Mr Kassis had a two-page criminal history in Queensland, but a significant 60-page history in New South Wales including assaults, property and public nuisance offences.

Mr Kassis told the court he has spent 16 years removing metal nails from the side of the road between Sydney and Cairns and sometimes went without food for up to 18 hours.

He yelled: "I don't care if I go to jail" before he began abusing Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie and police prosecutor Sen-Constable Trevor Woodman.

Acting Magistrate Heggie asked police to remove him from the dock and remanded him in custody.

The court heard Mr Kassis allegedly approached the 61-year-old victim and the pair had a verbal exchange before he allegedly pushed him.

The older man picked up a chair to shield himself, but Mr Kassis allegedly pulled him forward by the shirt, causing him to hit the ground with "significant impact".

Sen-Constable Woodman said the victim suffered difficulty breathing, shock and a large lump on the back of his head.

He told the court Mr Kassis continued to "yell and swear" at people who came to the victim's aid.

"It was an unprovoked assault," he said.

Sen-Constable Woodman said the alleged incident was captured on CCTV.

The case was adjourned until January 6 and Acting Magistrate Heggie also ordered he undergo a mental health assessment.

assault crime david allan kassis violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves sucking the life out of the Clarence

        premium_icon Thieves sucking the life out of the Clarence

        News A council spokesperson said there had been an “unprecedented” amount of water being taken from the water supply

        • 23rd Dec 2019 1:30 PM
        Bushfire outlook for summer released

        premium_icon Bushfire outlook for summer released

        Environment However hot and dry conditions are forecast to continue into 2020

        Burnt-toast Way or The Big Lebowski Bridge?

        premium_icon Burnt-toast Way or The Big Lebowski Bridge?

        News Chance for community members to get creative naming bridges and roads

        Year in Review: biggest stories of April 2019

        Year in Review: biggest stories of April 2019

        People and Places Here’s what made the headlines in the Clarence Valley in April 2019

        • 23rd Dec 2019 1:30 PM