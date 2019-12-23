Accused basher's bizarre 'pack rapist' rant at prosecutor

A man who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a busy street has been kicked out of court by an angry magistrate after a bizarre rant.

A MAN who allegedly attacked a stranger outside a Cairns CBD pie shop, pulling him onto the ground where he slammed his head, has been remanded in custody after calling the police prosecutor a "pack rapist" during court proceedings.

David Allan Kassis, 48, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, willful damage and public nuisance over the alleged incident which occurred in Shields St around noon on Saturday.

The Kuranda man appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday where he represented himself and told the court he did not understand either the assault or willful damage charges.

The court was told Mr Kassis had a two-page criminal history in Queensland, but a significant 60-page history in New South Wales including assaults, property and public nuisance offences.

Mr Kassis told the court he has spent 16 years removing metal nails from the side of the road between Sydney and Cairns and sometimes went without food for up to 18 hours.

He yelled: "I don't care if I go to jail" before he began abusing Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie and police prosecutor Sen-Constable Trevor Woodman.

Acting Magistrate Heggie asked police to remove him from the dock and remanded him in custody.

The court heard Mr Kassis allegedly approached the 61-year-old victim and the pair had a verbal exchange before he allegedly pushed him.

The older man picked up a chair to shield himself, but Mr Kassis allegedly pulled him forward by the shirt, causing him to hit the ground with "significant impact".

Sen-Constable Woodman said the victim suffered difficulty breathing, shock and a large lump on the back of his head.

He told the court Mr Kassis continued to "yell and swear" at people who came to the victim's aid.

"It was an unprovoked assault," he said.

Sen-Constable Woodman said the alleged incident was captured on CCTV.

The case was adjourned until January 6 and Acting Magistrate Heggie also ordered he undergo a mental health assessment.