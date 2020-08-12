Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A swimwear model and animal activist with more than 70,000 Instagram followers is expected to plead guilty to stealing several piglets, a court has heard.
A swimwear model and animal activist with more than 70,000 Instagram followers is expected to plead guilty to stealing several piglets, a court has heard.
Crime

Alleged piglet-thief model in court

by Vanessa Marsh
12th Aug 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A vegan model accused of snatching piglets during a late-night break-in at a southeast Queensland piggery is expected to plead guilty to the incident later this month, a court has heard.

Swimwear model and animal activist Lauren Ann McGeachin was charged with stealing stock and entering a premises with intent after she and several others allegedly broke into the Cameron Pastoral Company's Pittsworth piggery in November last year.

Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin.
Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin.

During a brief mention of her case in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, McGeachin's lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for a short plea on August 27.

McGeachin, 27, posted several videos of the inside of the piggery near Toowoomba, and others of herself with the piglets before later being charged by police.

Videos and photographs from the alleged piggery break in are still on McGeachin's Instagram page where she has more than 70,000 followers.

Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin outside court. Pic Annette Dew
Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin outside court. Pic Annette Dew

 

Lauren McGeachin
Lauren McGeachin

In later videos posted to her Instagram profile under a highlight reel titled "court" McGeachin said: "We rescued piglets a few months ago and I am now being charged with rescuing them and those two piglets have now been taken and put in a holding area for the meantime. I'm not really sure where they are or how they are, which sucks".

McGeachin was not required to appear at today's mention but will face court again on August 27.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Alleged piglet-thief model in court

Lauren McGeachin
Lauren McGeachin

More Stories

court crime lauren ann mcgeachin theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVING THE DREAM: Behind the scenes of Daine’s big game

        Premium Content LIVING THE DREAM: Behind the scenes of Daine’s big game

        News ***WATCH VIDEO*** Emotional scenes as we get a look at the week local footy star makes NRL debut

        How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        Premium Content How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        News Bianca Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia’s unprecedented...

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Boxing Ever heard of chessboxing? Col Hennessy goes behind the grandstand to explain the...

        Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020

        Weather Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!